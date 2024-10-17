Oktoberfest success in Murcia

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 17 Oct 2024 • 10:53 • 1 minute read

Cheers to a successful festival Image: Shutterstock/ r.classen

THE Paulaner Oktoberfest in Murcia, held at the beautiful Jardín Chino, closed its doors on October 13 after an incredible ten days of celebration. Drawing in a whopping 50,000 visitors, the festival saw 35,000 litres of traditional German beer sold, delighting attendees with Bavarian brews served in classic one-litre mugs.

German Cuisine: From Bretzels to Sausages

Guests enjoyed popular varieties like Münchner Hell, Weissbier, and Salvator, with non-alcoholic and gluten-free options also available. The festival’s food offerings included mouth-watering bretzels, a range of sausages such as bockwurst and bratwurst, crispy pork knuckle, and delicious apfelstrudel.

Entertainment Highlights: Live DJ and Stein-Holding Competition

Entertainment was plentiful, featuring a live DJ and the traditional stein-holding competition. The venue was beautifully decorated with lights, plants, and communal tables, alongside six food truck-style restaurants offering a range of culinary delights. This year’s Oktoberfest proved to be a lively celebration of German culture that brought the community together in the spirit of fun and festivity!

The Rise of Oktoberfest: A European Celebration

Oktoberfest is becoming increasingly popular all over Europe, with cities organising their own versions of this beloved German festival. It all started back in 1810 in Munich, when Crown Prince Ludwig threw a huge party to celebrate his wedding to Princess Therese. What began as a local celebration has turned into a massive global event. Nowadays, folks gather in cities from London to Lisbon, joining in on the fun with traditional Bavarian beer, delicious food, and plenty of music. It’s more than just a beer fest; it’s a chance for people to come together, enjoy good times, and create lasting memories. With each passing year, Oktoberfest proves to be a wonderful way to celebrate life and connect with others, no matter where you are in Europe.

