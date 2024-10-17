By Marc Menendez-Roche • Updated: 17 Oct 2024 • 23:14 • 2 minutes read

Pablo Picasso, Gustav Klimt, Edgar Degas, Salvador Dalí, and Joan Miró will be among the legendary figures who will have drawings displayed at the Cultural Centre Mirador del Carmen.

The exhibition, with drawings from the invaluable collection of Fundación MAPFRE, is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to admire masterpieces that transformed the art landscape as we know it.

This is a once-in-a-lifetime thing. It’s one of those opportunities that you regret not taking advantage of. When else will readers be able to browse drawings from some of art’s greatest of all time?

The Town Hall of Estepona (Costa del Sol) is rolling out the red carpet for an exhibition like no other at the Cultural Centre Mirador del Carmen, showcasing a treasure trove of artwork by some of the biggest names in art history.

Mark your calendars, art lovers. From October 25 to February 23, the exhibition ‘Drawing Modernity: Collections of Fundación MAPFRE’ will feature a whopping one hundred works on paper, offering a glimpse into art history from the late 19th to the early 20th century. Think Picasso, Dalí, Miró, and more.

Hop on this fascinating journey with original drawings that have never before graced the walls of Mirador del Carmen. Art enthusiasts and anyone curious about exploring something truly special can expect to see the likes of Pablo Picasso, Gustav Klimt, Edgar Degas, Salvador Dalí, Joan Miró, and many more legendary figures.

The showcase is organised in three creative phases, kicking off with artists like Mariano Fortuny, Joaquín Sorolla, and Francisco Pradilla. These maestros might have clung to tradition, but they’re also bursting with hints of the avant-garde era just around the corner. Many were cosmopolitan artists, plying their trade beyond Spanish borders and mingling with the likes of Degas, Rodin, Schiele, and Klimt, all of whom will also be part of the show.

Picasso’s Parisian Passion takes centre stage, as the Spanish genius spent much of his career in the City of Light. His works will serve as a bridge between the most innovative trends flourishing in Paris and the artistic production happening back in Spain. Explore pieces from this vibrant period of his life.

But that’s not all, drawings by Joaquim Sunyer, Enric Casanovas, Joaquín Torres García, and Francis Picabia will come together to tell the story of a changing era, showcasing an art scene influenced by the avant-garde movements. Picture it; the likes of Juan Gris, Alexander Archipenko, and Sonia Delaunay.

Spanish artists soaked up the surrealist movement brewing in France and gave it new life. The exhibition will include key figures like Salvador Dalí, Joan Miró, Luis Fernández, and Óscar Domínguez – all members of the surrealist group.

The aftermath of the Spanish Civil War changed art forever in Spain. The horrors of the war and the changes it carried, brought a wave of nostalgic realism, reminiscent of the German realism of the 1920s, brilliantly captured in the watercolours of Arturo Souto. You will see these remarkable pieces firsthand.

With new trends emerging post-war, the echoes of fresh European realism are evident in Genaro Lahuerta and Joaquín Peinado, while the influence of surrealism breathes life into Julio González’s work from the 1940s. The quest for primitive forms and pure shapes found in the art of Ángel Ferrant connects seamlessly with the more gestural and material pieces that complete the exhibition, exemplified by the stunning works of Tàpies and Chillida.

Head over to the Mirador del Carmen in Estepona (Costa del Sol), from October 25 to February 23, where the past meets the present in a spectacular celebration of creativity and innovation.