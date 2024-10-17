Plaza de La Nogalera, Torremolinos revamp

By Adam Woodward • Published: 17 Oct 2024 • 18:23 • 1 minute read

New design for Plaza de La Nogalera. Credit: Verba.es

Works have begun on remodelling the streets of Plaza de La Nogalera, Torremolinos, improving accessibility, equipment, paving, and comfort.

Due to be completed in 2025, the initial budget for the project is over €3 million and is intended to make the area into a functional space that invites pedestrians to stroll in, adding green areas, numerous fountains, and shade structures. All these elements have been designed with a unifying formal criteria, being predominantly organic with curved lines providing dynamism and light.

In the plan, there will be supports for shading and sensors that improve integrated elements, such as intelligent irrigation, foot-traffic counting, digital signage, lighting regulation sensors, and electricity consumption monitors, as well as the installation of other elements for points of information.

The linear set of fountains includes an 11-metre-long, 7-metre high programmable digital water curtain surrounded by benches, accompanying the route for shoppers to take a rest and cool down next to the rushing water.

Fountains, better shading, green elements and benched for Plaza de La Nogalera

Maximum energy efficiency is being factored into the design with an intelligent water management system both for the maintenance of green spaces and infrastructures and the use of public services and floral elements.

Pergola structures with renewable energy collection systems will be installed, which, in addition to helping to alleviate the heat, will provide a high level of energy self-sufficiency to reduce energy consumption to the lowest possible amount.

One of the best elements of the project is that local tax payers won’t be footing all of the bill as the funding comes from the Tourist Sustainability Plan in Destination European Funds Next Generation EU.