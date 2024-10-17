By Donna Williams • Published: 17 Oct 2024 • 9:33 • 1 minute read

Rice Week will take place in Villajoyosa Credit: Villajoyosa.com

Rice Week is just around the corner, scheduled to take place from October 18 to October 27 at participating restaurants in Villajoyosa.

This year, 10 renowned restaurants will be getting involved in this exciting gastronomic event, where the star ingredient of their menus will be rice. The list of participating restaurants includes Llar del Pescador, Ca Marta, Posit, Taverna Tres14 by Pinet, El Trebol, Made, DRoca, Nautic, Cabannon by Samoki, and Kyomu Izakaya.

Each of these restaurants will be offering a special menu priced at 35 euros.

Rosa Llorca, the mayor of Commerce and Tourism, highlighted the significance of Rice Week as one of the key activities within the Gastronomic Village initiative. She emphasised the aim to showcase the exceptional gastronomic offerings of the municipality’s restaurants and to stimulate demand at the provincial level.

Rice Week comes after Villajoyosa’s attendance at the Alicante Gastronomic Fair

This effort aligns with the recent inclusion of the Town Council of Villajoyosa’s stand at the Alicante Gastronomic Fair, providing an opportunity for local restaurants to present their culinary creations to the public and industry experts.

Furthermore, Rosa Llorca revealed that preparations are underway for La Xocolatissima, an upcoming event in November that will celebrate chocolate and highlight the chocolate industry.

The menus offered by the participating restaurants can be found on their corporate websites, as well as, on the Turismo Villajoyosa website.

Find more local news, activities and profile interviews for Costa Blanca North.