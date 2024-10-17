By Letara Draghia • Updated: 17 Oct 2024 • 22:59 • 2 minutes read

Credit: Pixabay, Skitterphoto

As Spain enters the cold and flu season, the Ministry of Health is preparing to address a significant surge in respiratory viruses like COVID-19. According to In Spain News, officials are discussing the potential reintroduction of mandatory face masks in certain settings, particularly healthcare facilities.

These precautionary measures are part of the government’s wider strategy to curb the spread of infections during the colder months.

New face mask guidelines under consideration in Spain

One key proposal is the recommendation that the public use face masks throughout the respiratory virus season, especially when visiting healthcare environments. While not yet enforced, the government is reviewing scenarios in which mask mandates may be reintroduced.

In Spain News reports that a draft proposal being prepared by the Ministry of Health outlines four risk levels (0 to 3) based on several indicators including infection rates, hospital admissions, ICU usage, and bed occupancy. Level 3, the highest, represents a “very high” or “pandemic” risk. Decisions to enforce mask mandates will depend on weekly updates provided by Spain’s Respiratory Infection Surveillance System (SiVIRA), wastewater monitoring, and the daily mortality monitoring system (MoMo).

Regional flexibility for face masks in Spain

Spain’s regional health authorities may be granted the flexibility to enforce face mask mandates depending on their local situations. This could lead to varying levels of restrictions across the country, especially in areas where the number of flu and respiratory infections rises sharply.

Face masks for those with symptoms

One of the main recommendations, regardless of the risk scenario, is for individuals displaying COVID-19 symptoms to wear masks and self-isolate. Masks are advised for everyone aged six years and over, with exemptions for those with respiratory conditions or disabilities. The Ministry also advises measures like vaccination, regular hand hygiene, avoiding crowded places, and ensuring good ventilation in enclosed spaces.

Risk scenarios and face mask requirements

The government encourages those feeling unwell to limit social interactions and follow hygiene measures for five days after symptoms emerge. Working from home is also advised when possible.

For healthcare workers and vulnerable individuals, masks will be recommended in specific high-risk areas, such as chemotherapy units and transplant wards. In the second scenario, where transmission is more widespread, mask-wearing will be “indicated” for everyone in common areas of healthcare facilities, such as waiting rooms and emergency departments.

In Spain News also highlights that vulnerable people will be strongly encouraged to wear masks in public spaces like shops, cinemas, and gyms, and care home staff may be required to wear them at all times.

In the event of a “very high” or “pandemic” risk (level 3), stricter measures may be implemented. This could include alignment between regional health authorities, restricted visits to care homes, and mask mandates in additional public places.

As Spain braces for a challenging cold and flu season, expatriates and locals should stay informed about any new restrictions. Face masks may (unfortunately) once again become a familiar sight.