Spain strikes gold

By Adam Woodward • Published: 17 Oct 2024 • 13:14 • 1 minute read

Gold discovered in Spain. Credit: Midnight Studio TH - Shutterstock

Spain has just struck gold, literally. In a surprising development, a new gold deposit has been discovered in Spain.

The discovery could have significant implications for the future of the economy and the global gold market as a whole. With potentially vast wealth hidden underground, Spain is preparing for a potential transformation in its economy.

Gold has long been considered a safe haven in times of economic crisis, and the more gold a nation has, the more the economy is seen as a safe bet.

The Bank of Spain currently holds 281 tonnes of gold in its vault, valued at approximately €14 billion euros, which represents 1% of Spain’s total GDP. While that might seem like a lot, compared to other European neighbours, it is quite low. Spanish gold reserves represent only 17.2 percent of the country’s assets, considerably lower than that of Germany (65.2 percent), Portugal (64.7 percent), Italy (62.1 percent), and France (57.2 percent).

Spain’s checkered history with gold

The country hasn’t always had a sturdy history with gold. In the civil war, for example, the country sold 704 tonnes of the precious metal to finance arms purchases. More recently, during the economic crisis, the government decided to sell €133.7 metric tonnes of gold for €2.18 billion, both decisions leading to the country having even less in gold reserves and therefore less attractive to international long-term investors.

The recent discovery of the new gold deposit could change the country’s economic fortunes significantly. If properly exploited, this resource could increase national gold reserves, strengthening Spain’s position in the global market. Additionally, it could provide an economic boost by creating jobs and attracting investment in the mining industry.

Wide-ranging economic and implications for Spain

The discovery of gold in Spain is therefore not only an important find in geological terms but could also have wide-ranging economic implications. As the world continues to face economic challenges, gold will continue to be a safe haven and a valuable investment for the future.

There’s no need to dig out that antique gold panning dredge just yet though, as the government is keeping quiet about exactly where the location is.