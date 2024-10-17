Tivoli’s Future in Focus

By Marc Menendez-Roche • Published: 17 Oct 2024 • 13:13 • 1 minute read

Málaga braces for a pivotal Diputación meeting, with the beloved Tívoli World amusement park’s potential reopening at the forefront. Credit: Trip Advisor.

Buckle up, Málaga. The “Diputacion” is set to tackle some pressing issues that could shake things up for the province. One of the big items on the list is the question of whether the beloved Tívoli World amusement park, closed since 2020, will finally open its doors again. Locals are on the edge of their seats for answers, and there have even been demonstrations demanding its reopening!

Tívoli: The Great Reopening Debate

Tívoli World has become a symbol of easy, comfortable fun for families eager for a day of thrills. It’s like Blackpool on Valium.

The Con Málaga group, led by the spirited Juan Márquez, is rallying support in Malaga for the park’s staff and pushing for a speedy reopening. “Let’s get Tívoli back in action!” is the call to arms as the community bands together.

More news in English from the Costa del Sol.