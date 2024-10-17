Tivoli’s Future in Focus

By Marc Menendez-Roche •
Published: 17 Oct 2024 • 13:13
• 1 minute read
Málaga braces for a pivotal Diputación meeting, with the beloved Tívoli World amusement park’s potential reopening at the forefront.
Credit: Trip Advisor.
Buckle up, Málaga. The “Diputacion” is set to tackle some pressing issues that could shake things up for the province. One of the big items on the list is the question of whether the beloved Tívoli World amusement park, closed since 2020, will finally open its doors again. Locals are on the edge of their seats for answers, and there have even been demonstrations demanding its reopening!
Tívoli: The Great Reopening Debate
Tívoli World has become a symbol of easy, comfortable fun for families eager for a day of thrills. It’s like Blackpool on Valium.
The Con Málaga group, led by the spirited Juan Márquez, is rallying support in Malaga for the park’s staff and pushing for a speedy reopening. “Let’s get Tívoli back in action!” is the call to arms as the community bands together.
More news in English from the Costa del Sol.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Marc is a writer, teacher, and language enthusiast with a passion for making complex topics simple and accessible.
With a background in business and legal communication and an interest in educational neuroscience, Marc has spent over a decade teaching and writing.
Now, as part of the team at Euro Weekly News, Marc enjoys diving into entertaining topics and stories that matter to the community.
When he's not writing, Marc loves practising martial arts, playing football, cooking up a storm in the kitchen, or spending quality time with friends and family, but above all, Marc enjoys spending time with his son, Macson.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.