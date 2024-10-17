By Johanna Gardener • Published: 17 Oct 2024 • 18:05 • 2 minutes read

The Trevi Fountain is now undergoing crucial renovation work Credit: PIxabay:jdegheest

Rome’s iconic Trevi Fountain is undergoing restoration, with drained water and fenced-off areas sparking frustration and a wave of negative Google reviews from disappointed visitors.

After centuries of standing proud in Rome’s tourist-filled plaza, the Trevi Fountain has ceased to be a sight to behold for many frustrated visitors. For years, its impressive design and shimmeringly clear pool has attracted people from all over the world who visit the Italian landmark to tip a coin for good fortune and take the perfect shot. Except now it appears that despite the long queues and tight crowds fighting their way to get to it, its waters have actually dried out.

Renovation of the Trevi Fountain means no water

Its picturesque and iconic beauty have made the Trevi Fountain so popular with visitors that some claim it could pass for the title of most Google-reviewed European tourist attraction. It has 400,000 reviews and counting which have typically averaged around 4.8 out of 5 points. However, good fortune is turning for the classic baroque masterpiece; with its pool almost arid, ratings are dropping…and fast. The reason for this is maintenance of the monument which has naturally degraded and is covered with a thick crust of calcium, as well as layers of biological film and vegetation draped over its surfaces. Rome’s renovation project of the fountain is set to cost around €300,000 and will last from its start in early October until this November. In order to carry out the essential restoration work, the water was drained and a perimeter of fencing was erected.

Despite the ultimate objective being to improve the world-famous 18th Century fountain for visitors, those already at the site did not see this in the same way, with many venting their fury through Google reviews. A one star review read: “If you have any self-respect, don’t bother visiting this place.” One tourist added: “The place is already under renovation. Also, the place is packed with tourists. Unfortunately due to the work being done in Rome before the Jubilee, this fountain is unapproachable with everything cordoned off around it and without even any water.”

Despite upset, Trevi Fountain will be restored to its former glory

For some, there was a certain empathy and understanding of the need for the monument’s upkeep, boosting their review ranking to a more generous two stars. According to Rome’s official website, the city is trying its best to keep things normal for visitors. A temporary walkway was constructed which means that visitors are not deprived their long-awaited views of the monument and fencing is reasonably transparent. Miguel Gotor, Rome’s chief of culture said: “We’re conscious that this renovation effort affects one of the world’s most iconic monuments,”, said in a statement. “But the fountain will remain visible throughout.” Those overseeing the project hope that Google ratings will not be significantly affected and that tourists will be compassionate, understanding that the Trevi Fountain will eventually be returned to its former glory.

