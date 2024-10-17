By Anna Ellis •
Published: 17 Oct 2024 • 7:45
• 1 minute read
Image: Jub-Job / Shutterstock.com.
Trade and Tourism has launched the Travel Bonus +65, issuing the first 500 codes to help residents of the Valencian Community travel during the last quarter of 2024.
Beneficiaries of the programme must make reservations between now and December 20, 2024, at nearly 70 participating tourist accommodations, including 57 hotels primarily in the province of Alicante.
The process involves registering for the Bono +65, after which users will be invited to formalise their registration.
Once registered, they will receive Bono +65 codes weekly, which must be used to book a stay within 10 working days. This programme offers a 40 per cent discount on the total reservation cost.
Participants can book stays ranging from 5 to 10 nights on a half-board basis across various accommodation types, including hotels, tourist apartments, campsites, rural houses, hostels, and companies managing tourist housing.
The programme stipulates a maximum eligible cost of €600 for solo travellers and €900 for those travelling with a companion.
Accommodation costs are set at €70 per day for a double room or €50 for single occupancy.
Additionally, a credit of €100 per person is available for experiences related to gastronomy, health, sports, or culture, along with services for parking and transfers
For more information or to sign up head to the website: viajamas65.gva.es.
Originally from Derbyshire, UK, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 20 years.
