By Anna Ellis • Published: 17 Oct 2024 • 13:20 • 1 minute read

Image: Jelena Stanojkovic / Shutterstock.com.

Starting November 3, mobile vaccination units will be available in high-traffic areas of Alicante, Elche and Torrevieja.

The aim is to allow residents to receive flu and COVID-19 vaccinations without an appointment.

This initiative is part of a new effort by the Valencian Community to enhance vaccination rates during the upcoming autumn and winter seasons.

Accessible Vaccinations

Health Minister Marciano Gómez highlighted that these units will operate on weekends and are designed to make vaccinations more accessible.

Specific locations for the units will be announced soon.

The administration of both flu and COVID-19 vaccines aims to protect the population against these respiratory viruses.

Preventing Infections

The Minister emphasised the importance of vaccination as the most effective way to prevent infections and safeguard those at higher risk of serious complications.

He noted that the flu vaccine can prevent up to 50 per cent of severe cases in older adults.

The Ministry of Health aims to surpass annual vaccination coverage levels and has introduced new measures, including vaccination campaigns in educational and special education centres, to facilitate access for all residents.