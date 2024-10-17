By Johanna Gardener • Published: 17 Oct 2024 • 14:57 • 3 minutes read

World Menopause Day advocates awareness Credit:Pixabay:silviarita

October 18 marks the annual World Menopause Day, a time to shine a spotlight on this natural life stage and will focus on hormone replacement therapy.

Around the world, over 3.5 billion women will experience menopause at some point in their lives, many of whom seek various options to manage its often challenging physical and emotional symptoms. The day aims not only to normalize a topic that is frequently overlooked and under-discussed, but to educate women about the changes they may face, offer guidance on mitigating its impacts, and promote widespread awareness of what menopause truly means for women’s health and well-being.

On this day every year, the International Menopause Society and founder of World Menopause Day gathers world leading experts on menopause and female mid-life stages to actively promote and advocate improved approaches to the menopause, both medically, socially and psychologically. This year, the day will focus on menopause hormone therapy (MHT), often known as Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT), a frequently controversial and misunderstood topic in our society.

To provide a better understanding of this, MHT needs to be broken down and it is important to note that Spain, whilst very much a pioneering advocate of women’s welfare and wellbeing, has a more reserved approach to varying forms of hormone replacement therapy.

What is hormone replacement therapy during menopause?

MHT or HRT is usually offered to women who are suffering with menopause symptoms which intervene with maintaining regular daily life activities. These include the infamous hot flushes, night sweats, vaginal dryness and periodic urination. It is generally also offered to those going through premature menopause (aged 45 and under) or with premature ovarian insufficiency (aged 40 and under), who experience the same symptoms. Usually, MHT is not offered to females, who have been diagnosed with some other pre-existing conditions or to those who advance through menopause at the natural age and with moderate ease.

MHT in itself is a broad topic. It comprises various treatments including tablets, patches, sprays, gels and rings, all of which aim to supplement obsolete hormones – no longer produced by the body – with oestrogen and progesterone. They both interact to control physical symptoms and to prevent over-thickening of the uterus lining (medical professionals will advise on appropriate forms of treatment). Treatment plans can be maintained for several years or longer, depending on the severity of symptoms, but long-term use does carry some risks of blood clots, breast cancer or strokes in older women.

Attitudes towards HRT for the menopause in Spain are not always favourable

In Spain, HRT (Hormone Replacement Therapy) is not as readily prescribed as in other countries as rising concerns of grave side effects have rocked the medical conscience. In comparison to countries such as Germany, France, the UK and Italy where 80% of women were prescribed HRT, this figure lowered to 69% in Spain and often doctors will avoid discussing the option altogether. It is crucial to be aware of this as attitudes may clash with those of expat countries. Before menopause actually begins, many women experience a prolonged period of unstable menstrual activity known as perimenopause, where spotting, irregular periods and breast tenderness may be noted. It is during this period when women out there should start considering avenues to take, ready for when the menopause kicks in.

This World Menopause Day 2024, women worldwide should be reminded that they do not have to suffer in silence. From platforms such as Facebook groups and Meetup to the local townhall, it is important to embrace opportunities to group with other women who can offer solidarity during difficult life stages such as this. Let’s hope that this year continues to make headway with menopause awareness, lightening the load for the women of today and the future.

