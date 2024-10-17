World’s oldest Bentley T-Series returns home

By Mark Slack • Published: 17 Oct 2024 • 16:44 • 2 minutes read

Oldest Bentley T Series Photocredit Bentley

The world’s oldest Bentley T-Series, a standard saloon in Shell Grey, has returned to Crewe after 59 years. Sensitively recommissioned and retaining much of its original componentry and running gear, it takes its place in the Bentley Heritage Collection of road- and race-cars that together describe all 105 years of Bentley’s history.

T-Series chassis number SBH1001 was used as a company trials car and featured in the original press coverage following the model launch at the 1965 Paris Salon de l’Auto. When found under a cover in storage, the car had not run for decades and was missing several key areas – including its entire interior. The car’s significance as the first T-Series – or equivalent Rolls Royce Silver Shadow – off the production line prompted the decision to recommission it, preserving as much of the original car as possible.

Mike Sayer, Head of the Bentley Heritage Collection, explains: “The T-Series is one of the final two pieces of the puzzle to complete our rejuvenated Heritage Collection. Our Chief Communications Officer, Wayne Bruce and I quite literally found it under a tarpaulin in the back of a warehouse, and given it was the first-of-line chassis we knew we had to save it. Together with our T-Series Mulliner Coupe, this revitalised saloon completes the Bentley heritage story of the 1960s and 1970s, and is now an outstanding example of the model, which was the first Bentley to use a unitary monocoque construction.”

After a group of Bentley apprentices started the process of dismantling and assessing the car, the recommissioning of the T-Series was entrusted to the expert team at P&A Wood, specialists in the preservation and restoration of classic Bentleys and the company’s partner for Heritage Collection projects.

The T-Series is reunited with its former press office registration number of 1900 TU as the latest addition to the Heritage Collection. Along with the 45 other cars in the Collection, the T-Series will live on Bentley’s campus in Crewe, England, on permanent display and kept in running, road legal condition to enable driving when needed. The collection includes the 1919 EXP2 3-Litre that’s the oldest surviving Bentley, the second ever made and the first to win a race. EXP (for ‘experimental’) is the prefix given by Bentley to all pre-production models, and EXP2 had a long and varied life as a test bed. It was acquired by the Bentley Heritage Collection more than 25 years ago.