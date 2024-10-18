By Donna Williams • Published: 18 Oct 2024 • 11:35 • 1 minute read

Iberia Festival 2024 Credit: Benidorm.org

The 11th edition of the Iberia Festival, a popular national pop-rock festival that originated in Benidorm and has now expanded to other Spanish cities, took place on Friday and Saturday, October 11 and 12.

The impressive Julio Iglesias Auditorium was the venue chosen for this momentous event.

The event kicked off on Friday with a performance by the band Ciclon, followed by the iconic group Baron Rojo and then Miguel Costas, who revisited the classic songs of Siniestro Total, a band he was part of along with Aerolineas Federales. Following this, one of the highlights of the evening was Carlos Tarque, accompanied by the Riff Association, with the final performance by Los Zigarros.

American rocker Suzi Quatro closed the Iberia Festival

Saturday opened with IV Cuatro, followed by Lichis, the lead vocalist of the band La Cabra Mecanica, alongside the musicians of Due Country Cavalieri. Next to grace the stage was Medina Azahara, one of the most iconic bands of Andalusian rock.

Finally, the legendary American rocker Suzi Quatro took the audience on a musical journey in her only concert in Spain so far this year.

The mayor expressed his satisfaction with the successful calendar of festivals and events hosted in Benidorm. Further, he indicated that plans are underway to initiate concerts and festivals for the upcoming season aimed at providing a diverse and engaging programme for all audiences.

