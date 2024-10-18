By Letara Draghia • Published: 18 Oct 2024 • 22:45 • 2 minutes read

People having a discussion. Credit: Pixabay, StockSnap

Artificial intelligence could offer a new way to bridge divides between cross-border issues, according to a study conducted by researchers at Google DeepMind and the University of Oxford. The research suggests that AI-driven mediation may help resolve cultural and social disagreements by generating statements that reflect both majority and minority views.

Habermas Machine

A system developed by the team, known as the “Habermas Machine,” could play a crucial role in helping people find common ground. For expatriates living in the European Union, where diverse cultural backgrounds often bring differing perspectives, such tools could be invaluable in nurturing social cohesion and understanding.

The AI system takes the views of individuals in a group and creates a collective statement that strives to be acceptable to all. In an experiment involving more than 5,000 participants, the AI’s mediation process helped participants reach a greater level of agreement compared to traditional human mediators. In fact, the AI-generated statements were preferred by participants 56 per cent of the time over human-created ones, according to a report from The Guardian.

How AI mediation works

The Habermas Machine functions by taking individual written responses from a group and using them to generate a collective statement. Participants are then invited to rate these AI-generated statements, which helps improve the system. In a second round, the system offers refined statements based on feedback, allowing the group to finalise a statement with broad acceptance.

One of the key findings from the study was that the AI-mediated process increased group agreement by an average of eight percentage points. This means that about four out of 100 people in the group were willing to shift their views after the AI mediation, potentially turning a divided group into one with a more unified stance.

Whether it’s navigating workplace disputes, community disagreements, or larger-scale political debates, an AI tool that ensures every voice is heard could foster a greater sense of inclusivity.

However, as The Guardian reported, some experts are cautious about the broader implications of using AI in such a sensitive area. Dr Melanie Garson, a conflict resolution expert at University College London (UCL), raised concerns that while the tool may help create consensus, it could also marginalise minority groups if their voices are too small to sway group statements.

“Sometimes, if it’s in the context of an ongoing relationship, it’s about teaching behaviours.” she told The Guardian, which AI might not be able to achieve.

The role of AI in Europe’s future

While there are reservations about the tool, the potential for AI to aid in resolving cultural divides across Europe is promising. In a region where immigration and political tensions can stir strong opinions, such technology could play a role in creating more cohesive societies. Europe is no stranger to AI either, what with Spain aiming to become Europe’s leading AI hub. However, AI is still in its infancy and it can still make mistakes, as highlighted by an article about ‘Dr Google’ and incorrect self-diagnosis.