Are you stuck in an unfair timeshare contract?

Published: 18 Oct 2024

Timeshare agreements are often marketed as the perfect solution for vacation enthusiasts, promising the allure of luxurious getaways in stunning locations at a fraction of the cost. Sales presentations paint a picture of carefree holidays, exclusive benefits, and the joy of ownership in idyllic properties. However, beneath this enticing facade lies a different reality, as many owners soon encounter significant issues. From hidden fees and complicated contracts to unexpected limitations on usage. The initial excitement can quickly turn into frustration and disappointment, leaving many feeling trapped in agreements that do not meet their expectations.

If you’ve ever entered into a timeshare contract with the Son Antem Complex or any similar resort, you may have the right to a refund. Our firm has helped numerous clients recover their investments from timeshare agreements across several resorts. You can check the most recent ruling obtained in favour of our clients, by clicking here. Could your contract be void?. Here’s what you should know.

Timeshare agreements can be more complex than they appear. Hidden within the legalese are often terms that make the contracts unfair, especially when they span for decades. Many owners find themselves locked into agreements that stretch beyond the legally allowed duration or contain unclear clauses about their rights.

In Spain, the regulation of timeshare contracts is governed by two key pieces of legislation: one established in 1998, and another enacted in 2012. Depending on when your contract was signed, either the 1998 or the 2012 law will apply. It is also essential to consider that the jurisprudence of the courts can vary based on the specific law in question, influencing how cases are evaluated and decided.

Timeshare contracts signed before 2012 with a duration that exceeds 50 years (or lacking an explicit end date) could be annulled. As the law applicable to these contracts, and also the Spanish Supreme court consistent rulings, understand that such extended commitments are not consistent with consumer protection principles and must be declared null and void. For contracts signed after that date, it is necessary to study the exact wording on the contract. As there might still be room for a claim, depending on the contract’s specifics.

