Bryan Johnson’s extreme longevity quest and plasma transfusions

By Nina Cook • Updated: 18 Oct 2024 • 21:01 • 2 minutes read

Bryan Johnson receiving plasma in his quest for eternal youth. Is it science or sci-fi? | Photo credit: X:bryan_johnson

Bryan Johnson, the 46-year-old tech entrepreneur and biohacker, is redefining what it means to age—by refusing to do it altogether.

Johnson, the founder of Kernel and Braintree, has taken anti-ageing to an extraordinary level, spending approximately €2 million a year on his quest to reverse the ageing process. Among his most extreme methods are plasma transfusions, which he calls “liquid gold.”

In 2023, Johnson underwent the world’s first multigenerational plasma exchange, receiving blood plasma from both his 17-year-old son and his 70-year-old father. “When my father received 1 L of my plasma, his speed of ageing dropped by 25 years and stayed that way for six months,” Johnson explained. While the exact cause of this dramatic result is uncertain, he acknowledged that it could have been from either his own “super plasma” or simply the removal of his father’s plasma.

Bryan Johnson completes first total plasma exchange (TPE)

Earlier this week, Johnson completed his first total plasma exchange (TPE), a process where all of his plasma was removed and replaced with Albumin. “This time around there’s no blood boy involved,” Johnson joked, referring to his earlier plasma transfusion with his son. The aim of the TPE is to remove toxins from the body, though Johnson admitted, “The evidence is emergent” regarding its long-term benefits. He also shared that his plasma was so clean the operator couldn’t bring himself to throw it away.

The Blueprint: 200 pills a day and micromanaging calories

Johnson’s daily life is far from ordinary. He follows a routine he’s dubbed “The Blueprint,” designed by a team of 30 doctors. The plan includes taking over 200 supplements a day, eating a vegan diet of precisely 1,977 calories, and engaging in rigorous daily workouts. His ultimate goal? To reverse his biological age and achieve the body of an 18-year-old—without the teen angst, of course.

“I’m turning back the clock,” Johnson insists. And the numbers suggest he might be onto something. He claims to have the heart of a 37-year-old, the skin of a 28-year-old, and the lung capacity of an 18-year-old.

Is the future of ageing just around the corner—or a step too far?

Critics argue that while Johnson’s extreme biohacking methods push the boundaries of what’s scientifically possible, they might also push the limits of common sense. But Johnson, undeterred by the sceptics, is betting his millions on one audacious idea: that by hacking biology, he’ll outlive the naysayers—and maybe even time itself. Whether it’s genius or madness, one thing’s for sure: Bryan Johnson isn’t just trying to cheat death—he’s trying to rewrite the rules of life.

Read more Euro Weekly News.