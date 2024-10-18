By Anna Ellis • Published: 18 Oct 2024 • 14:21 • 1 minute read

Image: Real Club Nautico Torrevieja.

There is just a month and a half to go until the 16th La Purísima Fishing Open, scheduled for November 23 and 24 takes place.

The preparations are in full swing at the Real Club Nautico in Torrevieja (RCNT) for what promises to be an exciting event dedicated to boat fishing.

This competition attracts top national fishermen and features international participants, making it a highlight for enthusiasts of the sport each year.

Influx of Fishermen

The Club’s staff is well-prepared, and the necessary infrastructure is set to accommodate the expected influx of fishermen eager to compete in the waters of Torrevieja.

Registration is currently open for Championship on the Club’s website (rcnt.com).

The fishing open is structured as a nautical sports competition where pairs of fishermen work together over two intensive days.

Community Spirit

During the event, pairs will fish from a boat anchored at a designated spot drawn at random before the competition. All catches are weighed and donated to charity, reinforcing the event’s community spirit.

The competition kicks off on Friday with a drawing to confirm fishing areas and allocate boats.

The first concentration on Saturday will begin at 07:00.AM in neutral mode, with the signal to drop lines at 08:00.AM. This session will last for five hours.

On Sunday, the round will start at the same time, concluding at noon after four hours of fishing.