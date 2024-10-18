By Donna Williams • Published: 18 Oct 2024 • 11:56 • 1 minute read

Mulled wine will be served at the carol concert Credit: Pixabay:Daria-Yakovleva

If carol concerts make you feel all Christmassy, mark your calendar for Sunday, December 15.

The Teulada-Moraira Lions are organising a wonderful carol concert in the Church Square from 6.00pm until around 8.00pm. This festive evening promises to be a highlight of the season, featuring a lively mix of human energy and holiday cheer leading up to the ‘big day’.

The annual Lions Christmas Cracker offers a fantastic opportunity for the community to come together. For a small donation, the Lions will be providing mulled wine, water, beer, wine, and minced pies. The international choir will be performing, and there’s a chance that Father Christmas might make a special appearance—but shh, it’s a secret!

Christmas Cracker Carol Concert will include several entertainers

Several other entertainers are expected to perform in addition to the choir. While the complete programme is still being finalised, one thing’s for certain—it will be an eventful, vibrant, and traditional sing-along carol service that’s free for all to enjoy.

Everyone is welcome and it is hoped that residents and visitors alike will get together and unite in the spirit of Christmas.

Find more local news, activities and profile interviews for Costa Blanca North.