Weight loss drugs could be the solution for alcoholism and other addictions
Recent research suggests that weight loss drugs, initially designed to curb appetite, may hold surprising potential in treating alcohol and opioid addiction, offering new hope in the battle against substance abuse.
A recent study claims that weight loss drugs could actually help people with alcoholism and other related addictions. Amidst controversy surrounding weight loss treatment with debates on Wegovy and Ozempic, new research has added a positive slant to the discussion. According to research, weight loss injections resulted in rates of alcohol intoxication that were 50% less than their counterparts who had not been injected. The study also revealed that jabs used for type-2 diabetes could also be imperative in tackling the compulsion for excessive alcohol consumption in patients.
In the journal, Addiction, it was discovered that glucagón-like peptide-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1 RA) – including the controversial and widely-discussed drug, Ozempic – as well as other drug types known as GIP’s including Mounjaro, manage to successfully suppress appetite and operate in parts of the brain that control addictive or compulsive tendencies. In an investigation it was found that, of 817,309 patients with a history of alcohol consumption, 5,621 had been prescribed either type of drug. Of the sample group, those taking the drug sample showed significantly lower rates of alcohol intoxication than placebo groups. In a similar investigation, the same was carried out with groups of opioid addicts. Again the results were striking, with prescribed patients showing a 40% lower use of opioid overdose.
This may feel like a slap in the face after Health Secretary Wes Streeting told Sky News that weight loss jabs such as Ozempic and Wegovy should not be used to get the “Instagram perfect body”. On the contrary, these latest studies are promising and propose a more positive diversification of weight loss medication. If they are deemed to be an effective treatment against alcoholism and other related addictions, it could remove the burden from health systems across the globe who currently invest millions in care and medication for addiction-related illnesses. Focusing on prevention rather than cure would undoubtedly be more effective.
