By Marc Menendez-Roche •
Published: 18 Oct 2024 • 15:10
• 1 minute read
Daredevil Climber Left Dangling in 300-Metre El Chorro Drama.
Credit: Shutterstock
A Polish climber had to be saved by an emergency mountain rescue team after a heart-stopping accident left him stranded halfway up a towering 300-metre cliff in El Chorro.
The high-altitude shock unfolded on Thursday, October 17 in the afternoon when the unnamed adventurer was climbing the notorious Blue Line route. Things took a dramatic turn when he suffered a suspected broken leg, leaving him clinging for dear life on the sheer rock face.
Enter Spain‘s Guardia Civil’s Grupo de Rescate e Intervención en Montaña (Greim), based in Alora, a small town just off the Costa del Sol.
With the chopper unable to land on the rugged terrain, the agents had to drop in and scale their way to the injured climber, who was perched precariously hundreds of metres above ground.
After reaching the stricken mountaineer, the rescuers worked quickly to secure his injured leg. Then came the hair-raising descent: a 150-metre rappel down the cliff face, bringing the climber safely back to stable ground.
Once safe and sound, he was whisked away to a nearby hospital, where he’s expected to make a full recovery.
This daredevil’s brush with disaster proves that sometimes, what goes up must come down. Albeit, with a little help from Spain’s finest.
Marc is a writer, teacher, and language enthusiast with a passion for making complex topics simple and accessible.
With a background in business and legal communication and an interest in educational neuroscience, Marc has spent over a decade teaching and writing.
Now, as part of the team at Euro Weekly News, Marc enjoys diving into entertaining topics and stories that matter to the community.
When he's not writing, Marc loves practising martial arts, playing football, cooking up a storm in the kitchen, or spending quality time with friends and family, but above all, Marc enjoys spending time with his son, Macson.
