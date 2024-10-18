By Johanna Gardener • Published: 18 Oct 2024 • 0:15 • 2 minutes read

Madrid's Atocha train station voted one of the most beautiful stations in Europe Credit: Flickr

Europe is home to some of the world’s most stunning train stations, where architecture and history blend seamlessly with modern travel.

From grand halls adorned with intricate details to verdant indoor gardens, these stations offer more than just a transit point—they are iconic landmarks in their own right. Among the most beautiful is Madrid’s Atocha Station, renowned for its breathtaking tropical garden and impressive steel and glass structure. Whether you’re a rail enthusiast or an architecture lover, these top ten European train stations will captivate and inspire.

Starting with one of the favourites: the train station at Jungfraujoch, Lauterbrunnen, Switzerland. This train station cushioned between two major mountains (Jungfrau and Monch), is 11,332 feet above sea level. This sky-bound train has been active since 1912, carrying passengers 9km (5.5 miles) up the summit to sensational views on either side of the station: the Swiss Plateau on one side and the Aletsch Glacier on the other.

St. Pancras train station in London one of the most beautiful stations in Europe

A more well-known train station perhaps and certainly a lot busier is St. Pancras train station in London. Aside from being extremely populated with travellers and commuters, its gothic architecture doesn’t fail to stun passers by. Standing grandiose since 2868, it boasts a pointed clock tower, rose windows and an iconic red brick front. It also carries a long legacy in the form of a luxury hotel which since its inauguration during Victorian times, still remains today. Undeniably, it has become a little more classy – Searcy’s at St. Pancras is Europe’s longest champagne bar.

Down south to Italy is the Milano Centrale train station in Milan. Its smorgasbord of architectural styles carries the mark of Benito Mussolini who was prime minister at the time of opening in 1923. Within the station’s walls are several secrets including a hidden waiting room – the Royal Pavilion – and a supposed emergency escape route once used for Italy’s royal family back in 1931 now disguised as a concealed passageway.

Often voted the most beautiful of Europe’s train stations is Antwerpen-Centraal. Gaining the title the “Railway Cathedral”, it is not difficult to see how its ‘Baroque-medieval eclecticism’ (said by station designer, Louis Delacenserie) could have given it its renown. It has a grandiose ecclesiastical appearance with a colossal vaulted ceiling, a dome 246 feet /75m) high and is said to mirror features of the Pantheon in Rome.

Madrid Atocha train stations adds a touch of serenity with botanical garden

Finally to more familiar territory: Madrid Atocha, Spain’s largest railway station. Despite the site being the scene of a terrorist bomb attack in 2004, its botanical garden certainly adds a touch of serenity complemented by an elegantly-designed shopping area where travellers can be surrounded by 100 species of plants from the Americas, Asia and Australia, with some palm trees nearly fanning the 88 feet (27m) high ceiling.

In a continent where every journey is steeped in history and charm, Europe’s most beautiful train stations are destinations in themselves. Whether you’re passing through or simply stopping to admire their grandeur, these architectural marvels capture the spirit of travel and remind us that the journey can be just as inspiring as the destination.

