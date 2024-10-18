Expanded water restrictions hit 45 towns in Almeria

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 18 Oct 2024 • 12:45
• 2 minutes read
Drought Restrictions Expand
Image: Shutterstock/ David Calvert
ALMERIA is facing escalating water restrictions as drought conditions continue to grip the region. The initial twelve municipalities with a cap of 200 litres per person per day have now expanded to include 33 additional towns across Los Filabres and the Almanzora Valley. Towns like Fiñana have implemented nightly water supply cuts in response to the crisis, sparking widespread calls for further measures to address the issue.
A meeting was held in Málaga with the Drought Management Commission, consisting of representatives from the Andalucian government and environmental organisations. They met to review the water situation and approve measures to ensure people have enough water while also reducing the social, environmental, and economic effects of the drought.
Following the analysis, stricter water-saving measures were adopted, affecting town centres throughout the region. The new restrictions mandate that all specified municipalities maintain the 200-litre limit per person per day, with limited exceptions for essential gardening and public parks.
While the restrictions aim to curb water consumption, they may not significantly impact daily usage, as locals typically use around 130 litres daily. However, towns face challenges in maintenance due to bans on potable water for street cleaning and other non-essential uses.
While the government shoulders the main responsibility for tackling this severe drought, there are small but meaningful ways we can all do our part to help conserve water. Here are a few easy tips:
For more Almeria news, articles and events click here
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.