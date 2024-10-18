Expanded water restrictions hit 45 towns in Almeria

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 18 Oct 2024 • 12:45 • 2 minutes read

Drought Restrictions Expand Image: Shutterstock/ David Calvert

ALMERIA is facing escalating water restrictions as drought conditions continue to grip the region. The initial twelve municipalities with a cap of 200 litres per person per day have now expanded to include 33 additional towns across Los Filabres and the Almanzora Valley. Towns like Fiñana have implemented nightly water supply cuts in response to the crisis, sparking widespread calls for further measures to address the issue.

Drought Management Commission Reviews Crisis Response

A meeting was held in Málaga with the Drought Management Commission, consisting of representatives from the Andalucian government and environmental organisations. They met to review the water situation and approve measures to ensure people have enough water while also reducing the social, environmental, and economic effects of the drought.

New Water-Saving Measures Introduced Across the Region

Following the analysis, stricter water-saving measures were adopted, affecting town centres throughout the region. The new restrictions mandate that all specified municipalities maintain the 200-litre limit per person per day, with limited exceptions for essential gardening and public parks.

Impact on Daily Life: Street Cleaning and Gardening Affected

While the restrictions aim to curb water consumption, they may not significantly impact daily usage, as locals typically use around 130 litres daily. However, towns face challenges in maintenance due to bans on potable water for street cleaning and other non-essential uses.

Small Steps to Save Water Amid Almería’s Drought

While the government shoulders the main responsibility for tackling this severe drought, there are small but meaningful ways we can all do our part to help conserve water. Here are a few easy tips:

Fix Leaks : Even a small drip from a leaky tap can waste gallons over time. Getting those fixed makes a big difference.

: Even a small drip from a leaky tap can waste gallons over time. Getting those fixed makes a big difference. Shorten Showers : A quick 5-minute shower can save a surprising amount of water compared to a longer one.

: A quick 5-minute shower can save a surprising amount of water compared to a longer one. Turn Off the Tap : When brushing your teeth or washing dishes, turning off the tap while not in use can save liters of water.

: When brushing your teeth or washing dishes, turning off the tap while not in use can save liters of water. Water Plants Wisely : Water your garden early in the morning or late in the evening when it’s cooler to minimize evaporation. Using a watering can instead of a hose also helps.

: Water your garden early in the morning or late in the evening when it’s cooler to minimize evaporation. Using a watering can instead of a hose also helps. Only Run Full Loads: Whether it’s laundry or the dishwasher, waiting until you have a full load cuts down on unnecessary water use.

