First Ever Malaga Lantern Festival 2024-2025

By Marc Menendez-Roche •
Published: 18 Oct 2024 • 10:54
• 1 minute read
Credit: Shutterstock, jamesteohart
Malaga is gearing up for its very first Lantern Festival.
Malaga is gearing up for its very first Lantern Festival, running November 30 to February 15.
The dazzling Lantern Festival will take place in the mysterious Parque de Oeste and will take inspiration from the traditional Chinese New Year to provide picture-perfect moments throughout.
Mark your calendars; tickets went on sale October 15, and readers who act fast can snag them for just 14 euros. But don’t wait too long – prices will soon jump to between 15 and 20 euros depending on the day and number of attendees. Get your tickets online at El Corte Inglés or from the festival’s own website before they sell out.
This is no ordinary festival. Over 600 stunning handmade lanterns and 4,000 snazzy lights will transform the park into a magical spectacle. With activities for everyone, this festival is set to be an amazing evening out for kids, both big and small.
The Lantern Festival isn’t just about pretty lights; it’s steeped in history. Dating back to the Han dynasty, lanterns were traditionally lit in honour of Buddha.
Dates: November 30 2024 – February 15 2025
Location: Parque de Oeste, Malaga
Opening Hours: 6 PM to 11 PM, with timed entry slots: 6 PM, 7.15 PM, 8.30 PM, and 9.45 PM.
The groundwork for this spectacular event was laid in September, during a trip to China by the president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno. A partnership with the Lantern Group ensures this festival will be a cultural spectacle, showcasing the richness of Chinese traditions right in the heart of Malaga on the Costa del Sol.
So, gather your friends and family and get ready for an unforgettable experience. The Malaga Lantern Festival promises to be one of the highlights of the festive season. A mesmerising celebration of light, culture, and community that you won’t want to miss.
Get more news about Spain in English.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Marc is a writer, teacher, and language enthusiast with a passion for making complex topics simple and accessible.
With a background in business and legal communication and an interest in educational neuroscience, Marc has spent over a decade teaching and writing.
Now, as part of the team at Euro Weekly News, Marc enjoys diving into entertaining topics and stories that matter to the community.
When he's not writing, Marc loves practising martial arts, playing football, cooking up a storm in the kitchen, or spending quality time with friends and family, but above all, Marc enjoys spending time with his son, Macson.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.