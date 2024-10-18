First Ever Malaga Lantern Festival 2024-2025

By Marc Menendez-Roche • Published: 18 Oct 2024 • 10:54 • 1 minute read

Credit: Shutterstock, jamesteohart Malaga is gearing up for its very first Lantern Festival.

Malaga is gearing up for its very first Lantern Festival, running November 30 to February 15.

The dazzling Lantern Festival will take place in the mysterious Parque de Oeste and will take inspiration from the traditional Chinese New Year to provide picture-perfect moments throughout.

Ticket Details: Don’t Miss Out.

Mark your calendars; tickets went on sale October 15, and readers who act fast can snag them for just 14 euros. But don’t wait too long – prices will soon jump to between 15 and 20 euros depending on the day and number of attendees. Get your tickets online at El Corte Inglés or from the festival’s own website before they sell out.

A Cultural Blend With a Cheeky Nod to the Far East

This is no ordinary festival. Over 600 stunning handmade lanterns and 4,000 snazzy lights will transform the park into a magical spectacle. With activities for everyone, this festival is set to be an amazing evening out for kids, both big and small.

A Slice of Ancient History

The Lantern Festival isn’t just about pretty lights; it’s steeped in history. Dating back to the Han dynasty, lanterns were traditionally lit in honour of Buddha.

Dates: November 30 2024 – February 15 2025

Location: Parque de Oeste, Malaga

Opening Hours: 6 PM to 11 PM, with timed entry slots: 6 PM, 7.15 PM, 8.30 PM, and 9.45 PM.

A Historic Agreement

The groundwork for this spectacular event was laid in September, during a trip to China by the president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno. A partnership with the Lantern Group ensures this festival will be a cultural spectacle, showcasing the richness of Chinese traditions right in the heart of Malaga on the Costa del Sol.

So, gather your friends and family and get ready for an unforgettable experience. The Malaga Lantern Festival promises to be one of the highlights of the festive season. A mesmerising celebration of light, culture, and community that you won’t want to miss.

Get more news about Spain in English.