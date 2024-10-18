By Adam Woodward • Published: 18 Oct 2024 • 8:00 • 1 minute read

Some that made it in 2023. Credit: Oasis Raid, facebook.

Thirty something vehicles will take part in the Oasis Raid 2024, a charity event that heads out from Estepona, crosses the Strait of Gibraltar, and traverses Morocco, handing out medical and educational material to all the villages that need it most.

The Oasis Raid is a test in orientation for the drivers and extreme motor mechanics for the co-pilots that combines a test of stamina aimed at all adventurers combining adventure holiday and charity, and that honours the great motorised crossings and raids through Africa in an almost scrappy Grand Tour fashion.

50 old bangers refitted with half-decent off-roading tyres and reasonable shock absorbers will rough it over a unique itinerary created for the occasion in which participants will have to use their orientation skills and find the right path using a proper map (no Google), a compass, and the route notes provided by the organisation. The objective is to advance stage by stage through a changing Moroccan landscape that will test the physical and mental endurance of the participants and the mechanics in their home-modified vehicles.

Traversing some of the most hostile and impoverished environments for charity

Oasis Raid is not a rally or a race against a stopwatch. The pace of the race is chosen at the discretion of each team. The important thing is to arrive still with the car in some shape or form. One of the most basic pillars of the event is to carry at least 20kg of medical or educational equipment to some of the most hostile and impoverished environments in Morocco. Participants may contribute any material themselves for disabled people, such as wheelchairs, crutches, special footwear, walkers, etc.

The official start of the ramshackle rally will be on Thursday, October 24 at 1pm from the Recinto Ferial in Estepona. All of the cars taking part will be with low engine capacity and registered in the 1980s or 90s.