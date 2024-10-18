From Newry to the Louvre: Artist Clíodhna Doherty’s inspirational story

By Letara Draghia • Published: 18 Oct 2024 • 21:37 • 2 minutes read

Clíodhna Doherty with her 'Laura' painting. Credit: Instagram, bycliodhna

For many artists, the phrase “hang it in the Louvre” represents a distant dream, but for one Irish woman, it’s about to become her reality.

Clíodhna Doherty, a 29-year-old abstract figurative artist from Newry, Northern Ireland, will see her art displayed in the world-renowned Louvre Museum in Paris this October, a major milestone in her already impressive career.

Art Shopping Fair at the Louvre Museum

Doherty’s painting, ‘Laura’, from her Intimacy collection, will be showcased at the Art Shopping Fair, a prestigious event running from 18–20 October, where collectors and art investors gather to discover both emerging and established talent.

“It’s going to be a fantastic family moment,” Doherty told the BBC. She travelled to Paris with her parents to witness this pivotal moment in her artistic journey, one that she could hardly believe was real at first.

Just four years ago, Doherty took a leap of faith, quitting her job to become a full-time artist. Since then, her work has been showcased in Venice and Cannes, and now, the ultimate recognition: the Louvre.

Speaking about how the opportunity arose, Doherty explained her initial scepticism. “I thought it was a scam first. I thought it was a wee bit too good to be true, but it turned out to be legit and here we are,” she said.

Clíodhna Doherty’s Intimacy art collection

‘Laura’, the painting heading to the Louvre, is part of Doherty’s collection where she portrays women in an intimate yet non-sexualised way. She strives to empower women to feel comfortable and proud of their bodies, explaining that the inspiration for ‘Laura’ came from the serene moments many women experience before bed or after a shower, when they feel most at ease. I can personally vouch for this – I love nothing better than a warm relaxing bath, freshly shaved legs and the feeling of fresh bedsheets against them! It sets me up for a peaceful night’s sleep.

In 2022, Doherty put a call out on social media asking for women to send their nude photos to her as inspiration for her art. She was overwhelmed by the response, receiving 136 submissions. From these, she selected 30 women to include in her Intimacy collection.

“It’s really heart-warming for me that women across Ireland have trusted me with those images and that I’m able to make them look and feel beautiful,” Doherty said.

“It’s a really nice feeling to say: ‘I painted you, now it’s in the Louvre.’”

Clíodhna Doherty is breaking barriers for artists

Doherty said that in a world where STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) subjects were often focused on, there was a “stigma that artists don’t make money… there is that mental block.”

However, she did add that social media has played a big role in allowing her to live her dream of being a successful female artist.

“It’s definitely changed for the better, especially for emerging women artists who only represent 2% within the art world,” she said.

“There is more exposure for women because of social media.”

Clíodhna Doherty’s inspirational career story

After completing a degree in animation and design with dreams of working for Disney, Doherty started a career in graphic design. But when her grandfather, who had always encouraged her to pursue fine art, passed away during the pandemic, Doherty made a life-changing decision.

“I realised life is way too short. So, I said ‘sod it,’ quit my job, and I’ve never looked back,” she told the BBC.

For those who have a love for art, you will probably be inspired by Doherty’s story. Her journey proves that the road to success is paved with resilience, courage, and the ability to embrace opportunities when they come knocking – no matter how unlikely they may seem.