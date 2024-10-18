By Marc Menendez-Roche •
Get ready to unleash your creative genius. Mylaga’s improv classes are back in action. Mark your calendars because every Monday from 6 PM to 8 PM, the stage at FYE Academy will be swirling with creativity, jokes, and fun.
Worried about your acting skills? No need! You don’t have to be a drama guru to join in the fun. Mylaga’s founder, Alfonso, who’s got a wealth of professional improv experience, will be your personal guide in this welcoming group of fun, adventurous Costa del Sol residents. You’ll also get to learn from some fantastic guest teachers visiting from all over Europe. It’s a creative melting pot, perfect for making new friends and connections while you improve your confidence and have a little fun!
But here’s something really good: the Mylaga group believe everyone should have the chance to join in on the laughter, which is why they offer a donation-style pricing scale. You can choose to pay 25% more or less, depending on what works for you.
And if that wasn’t enough to get you running for your drama tights, 10% of what you pay goes straight to Los Angeles Malagueños de la Noche, a local charity that serves up over 2,000 meals a day to those in need. So, while you’re having a blast and discovering your witty, creative side, you’re also helping the community. It’s a win-win.
Grab your mates, come down, and let the good times roll at Mylaga. Join for a night filled with laughter and a whole lot of heart. Because who doesn’t love a bit of fun for a good cause?
For more information, visit www.mylaga.org
It’s all about making improv accessible, whether you’re living large on the Costa del Sol or just getting by.
