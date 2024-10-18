By Letara Draghia • Published: 18 Oct 2024 • 22:14 • 1 minute read

Madrid's sheep herding event in 2022. Credit: YouTube video still.

Locals and expatriates in Spain may be disappointed to learn that Madrid’s traditional sheep herding spectacle, originally scheduled for Sunday, has been cancelled due to concerns over the spread of a new Bluetongue variant.

The decision is a precautionary measure aimed at preventing the potential spread of this deadly disease among livestock sheep.

What is Bluetongue disease?

Bluetongue is a viral disease transmitted by insects that primarily affects sheep, cattle and goats. According to Spain’s Agriculture Ministry, while various variants of Bluetongue are already present in parts of Spain, a more concerning variant known as BTV3 has recently been detected in southwestern Spain. This variant has been circulating in northern European countries like the Netherlands, Belgium, and western Germany since last year.

Although no cases of BTV3 have been reported in the Madrid region, officials are taking no chances. “We are in an area where we have to limit the concentration and movement of livestock,” a spokesperson from the agriculture department of Madrid’s regional government told Reuters.

Madrid’s long-held tradition of sheep herding put on hold

The sheep herding event, part of the annual ‘Fiesta de la Trashumancia,’ is a beloved cultural tradition held every autumn in Madrid. It allows shepherds to guide their livestock through the bustling streets of the Spanish capital, including iconic landmarks such as Puerta del Sol square. The event honours ancient livestock routes that shepherds used to follow when herding their flocks to warmer southern pastures for the winter. It’s a similar event to the sheep herding that takes place in London, UK each year.

Bluetongue threatening livestock across Europe

As the Bluetongue disease continues to spread, several European countries, including France and the Netherlands, have already launched vaccination campaigns to protect their livestock against the new variant. While Spain has yet to implement such widespread measures, the rise of BTV3 in southwestern regions has prompted authorities to act cautiously.