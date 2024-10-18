Oktoberfest success for La Nucia

By Donna Williams • Published: 18 Oct 2024 • 9:15 • 1 minute read

Oktoberfest La Nucia 2024 Credit: lanucia.es

October 13 marked the final day of the 36 Oktoberfest in La Nucia which took place over a whopping eleven days.

During this time, more than 15,000 people visited and celebrated, forcing the ‘full capacity’ sign to be put up on several occasions, when the attendance level reached 1,700 per day.

The event took place at the Camilo Cano Olympic Stadium where a large tent was set up in the parking lot for this purpose. Not only were visitors able to enjoy traditional dishes and beer, they were also treated to live music from the German folk music group Steinsberger. This really added to the German ambience and spirit of the event, making it feel that little bit more authentic.

It wasn’t only the German community who enjoyed having the opportunity to celebrate Oktoberfest in Spain. Over the course of the eleven days, reservations were received from those originally from England, Belgium, The Netherlands, Norway, and France. In addition, people travelled from other provinces including the Balearic Islands, Murcia, Albacete and Zaragoza to be a part of the La Nucia celebrations, marking the event out as an important promotional opportunity for the town.

