Organic Markets in Marbella

Credit: Shutterstock, Irina Wilhauk
The Costa del Sol has gone market-mad! Find out about all the best and most vibrant Spanish “mercadillos” and organic markets from around the coast! From La Cala to Marbella, discover food treasures, organic markets, and local delights every week. Dive into the shopping paradise and make your weekends unforgettable!
Wednesday Wonders
Start your midweek shopping spree at the vibrant La Cala de Mijas! Head to the Recinto Ferial, Mijas Costa, where a treasure trove of goodies awaits. It’s the perfect place to hunt for unique finds.
Thursday Thrills
Keep the shopping spirit alive on Thursday at Urb. Calypso, Mijas Costa. Here, you’ll discover everything from vintage gems to local crafts. Don’t miss out.
Sizzling Saturdays
Saturdays are market days!
Sunday Fun
Round off your weekend with more market action! Mijas Costa comes alive with excitement at the Recinto Ferial in La Cala and Urb. Calypso. Double the markets, double the fun.
But Wait, There’s More…
Not just limited to Mijas, the Costa del Sol is dotted with fantastic markets all over the place. Check out this fantastic list for more locations, ensuring every shopping day feels like a mini holiday.
More info? Visit www.mijas.es.
For the eco-conscious shopper, don’t miss the organic markets happening on the first and third Saturdays of the month in Marbella. Or, swing by Estación de Cártama on the first Sunday for fresh organic produce.
Special Markets
The Costa del Sol Has Gone Market Mad!
With so many markets to choose from across the Costa del Sol, your shopping list will never run dry. Grab your shopping bags, and get ready to fill them with fabulous treats and finds.
Happy shopping.
