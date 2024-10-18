Organic Markets in Marbella

By Marc Menendez-Roche • Published: 18 Oct 2024 • 13:47 • 1 minute read

Explore the vibrant mercadillos of the Costa del Sol! From La Cala to Marbella, discover unique treasures, organic markets, and local delights every week. Dive into the shopping paradise and make your weekends unforgettable! Credit: Shutterstock, Irina Wilhauk

Wednesday Wonders

Start your midweek shopping spree at the vibrant La Cala de Mijas! Head to the Recinto Ferial, Mijas Costa, where a treasure trove of goodies awaits. It’s the perfect place to hunt for unique finds.

Thursday Thrills

Keep the shopping spirit alive on Thursday at Urb. Calypso, Mijas Costa. Here, you’ll discover everything from vintage gems to local crafts. Don’t miss out.

Sizzling Saturdays

Saturdays are market days!

Las Lagunas : The Recinto Ferial in Las Lagunas is buzzing with activity. You can find just about anything your heart desires, so come and get it!

La Cala de Mijas : Back to La Cala for yet another bustling market experience!

Sunday Fun

Round off your weekend with more market action! Mijas Costa comes alive with excitement at the Recinto Ferial in La Cala and Urb. Calypso. Double the markets, double the fun.

But Wait, There’s More…

Not just limited to Mijas, the Costa del Sol is dotted with fantastic markets all over the place. Check out this fantastic list for more locations, ensuring every shopping day feels like a mini holiday.

More info? Visit www.mijas.es.

For the eco-conscious shopper, don’t miss the organic markets happening on the first and third Saturdays of the month in Marbella. Or, swing by Estación de Cártama on the first Sunday for fresh organic produce.

Special Markets

Benalmádena Costa: 2nd & last Sunday of the month at the Recinto Ferial, alongside Parque La Paloma.

Málaga: Join us for the Handicraft Market on the first three Sundays of the month at Málaga Port (Muelle 1) from 11 am to 6 pm!

The Costa del Sol Has Gone Market Mad!

With so many markets to choose from across the Costa del Sol, your shopping list will never run dry. Grab your shopping bags, and get ready to fill them with fabulous treats and finds.

Happy shopping.

