Protest against government of Pedro Sánchez

Anti-government demonstration Madrid. Credit: Plataforma por la España Constitucional

Central Madrid will fill with protestors on Saturday, October 19, calling for the resignation of Pedro Sánchez and an immediate general election.

The Plataforma por la España Constitucional, a conglomerate of 100 organisations from around Spain, is demanding that prime minister Sánchez steps down to make way for the country to choose a new leader after the government gave way to demands from Catalan separatists in exchange for supporting a second term for the PSOE government.

Under the banner of ‘For unity, dignity, law, and freedom, general elections, now!’, the group plans to demonstrate a number of people that visually reflect the dissatisfaction with the current Spanish administration.

Not a demonstration left, right, or centre

Organisers say, ‘It is not a demonstration by left, right, or centre political persuasions, but of democrats not willing to put up with a carrousel of unlimited concessions and decisions that crush the common interest, pervert the Constitution and the law, and lay the foundations for an irreversible decadence.’

The PSOE was not the most voted party at the last general election and was only able to form a government in a coalition with regional, often separatist, political parties to make up enough seats in parliament to legally be able to govern. This agreement came at a price. For example, the Constitution has been changed to pardon Catalan separatists who were charged with sedition, and more recently, there have been moves to change the tax law in Catalonia, which may lead to higher taxes in the rest of the country.

The protest march will begin at 12pm in the Plaza de Castilla in Madrid.