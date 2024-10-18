September sees inflation fall in Almeria

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 18 Oct 2024 • 14:07 • 1 minute read

Inflation Trends in Almería Image: Shutterstock/ sommart sombutwanitkul

SEPTEMBER brought some encouraging news to Almeria as the annual inflation rate dropped to just 0.9 per cent, the lowest level since the onset of the inflation crisis triggered by the Ukraine conflict. While prices are still rising compared to September 2023, the pace has slowed significantly from previous months.

Comparative Analysis: Inflation Trends in Almeria

According to data released on October 15 from the National Institute of Statistics (INE), Almeria‘s inflation is now comfortably below the 2 per cent threshold set by the European Central Bank, a welcome change from previous figures. Just a year ago, inflation stood at 4.1 per cent, peaking above 10 per cent in the summer of 2022.

Easing Prices and Their Significance

This decrease is especially welcome during the typically costly back-to-school season, as prices have actually decreased by 0.3 per cent over the last month. Meanwhile, grocery costs continue to burden families, even though they have seen a slight decline.

National Context: How Almería’s Inflation Compares to the Rest of Spain

Nationally the consumer price index (CPI) decreased by 0.6 per cent. The biggest contributors to this drop were leisure and culture, which fell by 4.1 per cent due to lower travel package prices, and transportation, which declined by 1.7 per cent because of falling fuel and air travel costs. Housing costs also dropped by 0.7 per cent due to lower electricity prices.

