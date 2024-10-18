September sees inflation fall in Almeria

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 18 Oct 2024 • 14:07
• 1 minute read
Inflation Trends in Almería
Image: Shutterstock/ sommart sombutwanitkul
SEPTEMBER brought some encouraging news to Almeria as the annual inflation rate dropped to just 0.9 per cent, the lowest level since the onset of the inflation crisis triggered by the Ukraine conflict. While prices are still rising compared to September 2023, the pace has slowed significantly from previous months.
According to data released on October 15 from the National Institute of Statistics (INE), Almeria‘s inflation is now comfortably below the 2 per cent threshold set by the European Central Bank, a welcome change from previous figures. Just a year ago, inflation stood at 4.1 per cent, peaking above 10 per cent in the summer of 2022.
This decrease is especially welcome during the typically costly back-to-school season, as prices have actually decreased by 0.3 per cent over the last month. Meanwhile, grocery costs continue to burden families, even though they have seen a slight decline.
Nationally the consumer price index (CPI) decreased by 0.6 per cent. The biggest contributors to this drop were leisure and culture, which fell by 4.1 per cent due to lower travel package prices, and transportation, which declined by 1.7 per cent because of falling fuel and air travel costs. Housing costs also dropped by 0.7 per cent due to lower electricity prices.
For more Almeria news, articles and events click here
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.