By Letara Draghia • Updated: 18 Oct 2024 • 10:35 • 1 minute read

Burgos in Spain, Credit: Shutterstock, Bildagentur Zoonar GmbH

Spain is bracing for an early taste of winter as a cold front sweeps through, dropping temperatures across the country.

In the aftermath of Storm Leslie, the Spanish Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has issued warnings of significant weather changes, including rain, and even frost and snow in certain regions.

Temperatures to plummet nationwide in Spain following Storm Leslie

From next week onwards, a cold air mass from the north is expected to send temperatures plummeting below 10°C in many parts of Spain, with northern regions experiencing even more dramatic drops. In a statement sourced by In Spain News, Aemet said that temperatures in the Cantabrian region, Picos de Europa, and parts of Castilla y León could fall by as much as 10°C, while other areas like the Sierra de Madrid will also be impacted.

Daytime highs in several regions are expected to remain below seasonal averages, with some parts of the north seeing highs of just 15°C, while areas like Burgos and mountain ranges could see lows dip below 5°C. Light snowfall may occur in the northern mountains, particularly the Pyrenees. Frost is also anticipated in the higher altitudes.

More rain for Spain in the aftermath of Storm Leslie

Alongside colder temperatures, a deep Atlantic storm system located west of Ireland is expected to push weather fronts towards Spain, increasing the likelihood of heavy rain. Regions like Extremadura, western Andalucía, and the Central System are forecasted to face significant rainfall. However, areas like the Levante coast and the Balearic Islands are expected to remain largely dry, according to Aemet reports.

By Friday next week, the cold front could spread to Aragón, Catalonia, and parts of the Mediterranean coast. In these areas, maximum temperatures may struggle to rise above 20°C.

However, Aemet forecasts a slight improvement in temperatures by next weekend. The cold air mass is expected to move on, bringing some relief and warmer weather, particularly for the Mediterranean region.

Stay updated with weather reports here.