As reported by In Spain News, from Monday, 4 November, 2024, Spain will introduce a significant change to its driving licence points recovery system. This comes as part of the government’s ongoing efforts to improve road safety and reduce dangerous driving.

Spain’s new rules for driving licence points

Under the new rules, drivers who have lost points on their licences will now be required to complete at least 10 hours of training. This is broken down into two sections: a standard seven-hour module and a three-hour module tailored to the driver’s violations.

The standard segment will be organised in groups taught by psychologists with road safety education and possibly testimonials from accident victims. This section is intended to improve awareness of road safety and avoid future violations.

In addition, the tailored module will concentrate on the driver’s specific violations, such as speeding, alcohol or drug use, and distractions while driving. The goal is to educate the driver in order to avoid repeating these blunders.

Limits on points recovery for professional and private drivers in Spain

The updated regulations also impose limitations on how often drivers can take the recovery course. Professional drivers, such as bus, taxi, lorry, and ambulance drivers, can attend the course once per year. In contrast, private drivers are restricted to taking the course only once every two years, making it even more crucial for everyday commuters to take the training seriously.

Recent updates from Spain’s Dirección General de Tráfico (DGT)

The new points system isn’t the only regulatory update from DGT this year. In March, the DGT introduced a system that allows drivers to receive their theoretical driving test results within one hour of completing the exam. These results can be accessed through the DGT’s MiDGT app.

Expatriates living in Spain should take note of these changes, particularly if they are frequently driving for business or leisure. With stricter points recovery rules and enhanced road safety measures, it’s more important than ever to stay informed and adhere to Spain’s traffic laws.

Recent data about road fatalities in Spain highlights the need for these changes.

