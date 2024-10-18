Sponsor a seahorse & help the Mar Menor

By Catherine McGeer •
Help Save Mar Menor Seahorses
THE University of Murcia (UMU) has kicked off a new campaign, ‘Sponsor a Seahorse,’ aimed at raising funds for conservation projects in the Mar Menor. The initiative allows participants to sponsor a seahorse, with donations starting from just €1. Funds raised will go towards research and conservation efforts at UMU’s Aquarium.
Tourism and Beaches Councillor Estíbaliz Masegosa encouraged the community to get involved, highlighting the importance of protecting this endangered species. Alongside the campaign, UMU has opened the ‘Seahorses’ exhibition, showcasing over 350 original artworks. The art pieces, available for purchase at affordable prices, also support conservation efforts.
The campaign promotes awareness and engagement, bringing the plight of the seahorses and the health of marine ecosystems into the spotlight. To get involved check out the San Javier Town Hall social media pages or the University of Murcia website, um.es, where you will find a poster with a QR code.
The Mar Menor, Europe’s largest saltwater lagoon, has faced severe environmental challenges in recent years. Agricultural runoff, pollution, and climate change have drastically affected its delicate ecosystem, leading to oxygen depletion and widespread marine life decline. Seahorses, once thriving in the lagoon, are now endangered due to the loss of seagrass beds and deteriorating water quality, both of which are essential for their survival. Conservation efforts like the ‘Sponsor a Seahorse’ campaign are critical in addressing these issues, helping to restore balance and protect the remaining seahorse populations.
