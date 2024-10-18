By Johanna Gardener • Published: 18 Oct 2024 • 23:06 • 2 minutes read

Kitten similar to Avery who was rescued by pilot after US hurricanes Credit:Pixabay:Guvo59

In the midst of Hurricanes Milton and Helene, a tiny kitten found a new home and heartwarming bond with a pilot who was transporting her out of a danger zone.

On October 12, a little kitten named Avery had the journey of a lifetime. Not only were she and 150 other shelter animals escaping the eye of hurricanes Milton and Helene, but during the journey she somehow captured the heart of an airline pilot. Endeared by the kitten’s resilience, he fell in love and adopted her, offering a story of hope for ownerless animals amid the recent hurricane turmoil.

“Love at 30,000 feet” between pilot and kitten, rescued from hurricane zone

Of course, Captain Matthew Prebish was not expecting this destiny encounter any more than the kitten. Being contracted to make the flight with a cargo full of animals from hurricane-affected zones to Florence South Carolina then on to Milwaukee to establish a safer rehoming centre, it was a job he had not anticipated. It became even more remarkable when little Avery latched onto the pilot before landing. According to his colleague: “It was love at 30,000 feet. I don’t think Captain Matt was expecting to adopt a hurricane evacuee from Tennessee when he agreed to fly this amazingly special flight, but some things are meant to be.”

The flight had been organised between a charity and an animal rescue centre; the animals had been under the care of animal shelters in eastern Tennessee and Florida before the two hurricanes hit. To avoid delays in the animals being adopted due to hurricane-related destruction, the animals were moved to to Lucky Dog Animal Rescue’s Rescue Campus in Florence. From Florence, they boarded a free-of-charge flight via Southwest airlines to Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport in Wisconsin. Gratitude, praise and tenderness merged when the lucky Avery befriended Mr Prebish. A colleague added: “Avery the kitten is definitely a lucky Cat and was right at home with his new dad in the cockpit once we landed and parked.”

Southwest Airlines transporting Avery the kitten praised for kindness

Southwest Airline’s acts of benevolence were not unique to these animals. They had generously transported humanitarian aid from Greater Good Charities including emergency packs, blankets, socks and hygiene products to families in Asheville and other affected areas prior to this. Again, absolutely free.

Many thanks have been offered to Southwest Airlines who made it possible for many uprooted animals to be sheltered safely until being reunited with their owners or re-homed.

Find other articles on Animals