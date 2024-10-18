Taste the best of Cartagena and Almería

By Catherine McGeer •
GET ready for a delicious journey as Cartagena’s rich cuisine travels to Almería for the first-ever Intercambio de Sabores (Exchange of Flavors)! This exciting event, organised by the municipalities of Cartagena and Almería, aims to showcase the best of both culinary worlds.
On October 19 at 12 pm in Plaza del Icue, chef Patricio Úbeda from Almería’s Blanca Brisa restaurant will offer a free tasting of traditional dishes like ajo blanco (a cold almond soup), and gurullos con jibia (a pasta dish with cuttlefish). This is a fantastic opportunity for Cartagena locals to experience the flavours of their neighbouring province.
Then, on October 26, chefs from Cartagena will bring their culinary treasures to Plaza del Mercado in Almería. Renowned chefs Sergio de la Orden, Pablo Martínez, and Francisco Bernal will serve up beloved dishes such as caldero (a fish stew), marineras (a local tapa), and the famous café asiático (a strong coffee with condensed milk).
Tourism delegate Beatriz Sánchez del Álamo highlights the importance of events like Intercambio de Sabores for promoting Cartagena’s culinary reputation across Spain. With this event, both cities aim to boost their gastronomic tourism and create memorable experiences for residents and visitors.
