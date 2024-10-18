The Princess of Asturias Awards Ceremony

By Gemma Middleton • Published: 18 Oct 2024 • 19:08 • 1 minute read

The awards stage for the Princess of Asturias ceremony. Photo from Fundacion Princesa de Asturias

King Felipe VI, Queen Letizia Ortiz, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía will be in the Austurias next week for the prestigious Princess of Asturias awards. The awards are a series of annual prizes awarded in Spain by the Princess of Asturias Foundation to individuals, entities or organizations from around the world who make notable achievements in the sciences, humanities, and public affairs. The awards are aimed at recognizing and advancing the art of film-making, theatre, dance, music, photography, painting, sculpture, architecture or any other form of artistic expression.

Princess Leonor of Spain to be honoured

Thursday, October 24th, Princess Leonor will be named Honorary Mayor of Oviedo at the City Hall at noon, Not long after, she will receive the Medal of Asturias in the library of the Historical Building of the University of Oviedo. Later in the evening, a concert will be held in her honour and the music will be provided by the Symphony Orchestra of the Principality of Asturias together with the Foundation Choir.

Laureates are from all over the world

On Friday, October 25th, The awards ceremony, which takes place yearly in Oviedo, will begin at 18.30hrs and a speech will be given by King Felipe VI and Princess Leonor. The event will be held at the Campoamor Theatre. The laureates who have already been awarded make up 67 different nationalities, including 34 awards given to people from the UK 23 to France and 15 to Germany.