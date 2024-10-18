Third car park blaze in two weeks

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 18 Oct 2024 • 20:19 • 1 minute read

Cars on fire, Cabo Pino. Credit: marbellasequeja, Instagram

Fire has broken out in an exterior carpark in Cabo Pino, Marbella. What appears to be nine vehicles have been affected, eight of them completely gutted by the flames.

The blaze has now been put out in the car park behind Andy’s Beach Bar at the popular residential beach location, and it appears that no one was injured.

The car park fire is the third in the space of a week in the Costa del Sol, raising questions about whether this is just an unfortunate coincidence or not.

Five vehicles were completely burnt out in Benalmadena on the night of October 10, causing firefighters to evacuate the adjacent block of flats. The fire appeared to have been deliberately provoked. In a second case in Torre del Mar on October 13, again, in the car park of a bus station at 4.40am, another case of arson in which 3 more cars were reduced to blacken shells of their former selves. There has been no news about the cause of the fire in Cabo Pino as yet.