By Johanna Gardener • Published: 18 Oct 2024 • 17:00 • 2 minutes read

Lewis Stevenson, thrill-seeker who fell to his death Credit:X@Morbidful

Lewis Stevenson, a daring thrill-seeker tragically lost his life after falling from a bridge on Sunday, and now his grieving mother pays heartfelt tribute to her adventurous and fearless son.

A thrill-seeker who fell from a 192m (630ft) bridge near Talavera de la Reina, Castilla La Mancha – the tallest bridge in Spain – last Sunday has been named as Lewis Stevenson. His mother, Keilia Stevenson has paid tribute to the social media influencer, publicly stating: “There will forever be a hole in our hearts and life will not be the same again.”

Mr Stevenson, aged 26 was a serial social media fanatic who had scaled various buildings around the world, often perilously. Originally from Derby, his death on Sunday was met with great sadness, as his family and girlfriend were amongst those to speak of his commendable dedication to what he did and of his warm personality. According to Spanish authorities, Mr Stevenson was climbing the colossal structure, one of the highest bridges in Europe, in order to “create content for social networks.” The cable-stayed bridge was built in 2011 and is highly dangerous, making it illegal to scale.

Family of thrill-seeker Lewis Stevenson share their sentiments after fatal fall from Spanish bridge

Those speaking with the family have shared their sentimental words. Mr Stevenson’s mother said the family were “absolutely devastated” by the “tragic accident.” She claims that rather than a social media influencer, her son was a thrill seeker who adored photography and travel. Despite not agreeing with his ventures, his mother commented that he had left a “hole in our hearts.” Mr Stevenson’s mother also added: “Lewis was my boy, my world and my biggest achievement. He continually made me so proud, he was happy and ambitious in life…We as a whole family supported his adventures around the world, which included amazing places he got to visit like Easter island and Machu Picchu, but unfortunately those adventures also included climbing great heights which we didn’t particularly agree with but understood this was what he loved to do.”

His girlfriend, named as Savannah Parker also issued several statements. Hours before the tragic fall, she had received text messages from Mr. Stevenson including her boyfriend wishing her good morning. Miss Parker said that it was not unusual for her boyfriend to get involved with dangerous antics but that he always returned home and that she could only trust in that.

Spain issues statement on Spain’s tallest bridge following death of Lewis Stevenson

In Spain, a statement from Macarena Muñoz, Talavera council representative, said that Mr Stevenson had been accompanied by a 24-year-old man, and that this was an “unfortunate and sad outcome.” She also added that it was “totally prohibited” to climb the bridge…which we have reiterated on many occasions cannot be done under any circumstances.” The bridge, located above the River Tagus has gathered interest from both climbers and social media influencers since its construction, despite being completely illegal to climb. Local authorities are now investigating more foolproof ways of safeguarding the area including camera installation to deter future enthusiasts from repeating this extremely dangerous venture.