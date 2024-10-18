By Adam Woodward • Published: 18 Oct 2024 • 21:56 • 1 minute read

Transport strike protestors. Credit: Sue Martin - Shutterstock.

Two of the biggest unions in Spain have called road transport strikes for seven days over the next two months.

CCOO and UGT have called on road transport workers, including lorry, bus, and ambulance drivers, as well as members of the public in their own vehicles, to protest in favour of an earlier retirement age for drivers.

Strike organisers are demanding a change in the law on grounds of public safety, claiming that the rising age of retirement is far too high for many drivers and that there should be an exception in the retirement age for them.

Transport strikes taking place between October and December

The strikes are due to take place on Monday, October 28; Friday, November 11; November 28 and 29; and on December 5, 9, and 23. If, by the new year, their demands are not met by the government, the strike could continue indefinitely.

The demands of the unions are not without wiggle room for negotiation. They have already stated that semi-retirement or half days be considered until drivers have built up enough points to qualify for a full state pension.

These strike actions have not just come out of the blue. For months now, a plethora of meetings have taken place between the unions and multiple ministries, as well as protest marches in the centre of the capital. None of which bore fruit.

‘We ask for understanding from everyone in society for the negative effects that the strike may cause, with which, ultimately, we are ensuring the road safety of everyone and a better quality of life for the working class.’