By Anna Ellis • Published: 18 Oct 2024 • 8:04 • 1 minute read

Image: Palmeral de Orihuela / Facebook.

Orihuela has announced that guided tours of the Orihuela Palm Grove and the Interpretation Centre will be available every weekend and on public holidays throughout October, November, and December.

These tours give visitors a chance to learn more about the area’s wildlife and plant life, its historical importance, and its cultural value to Orihuela.

Cultural Interest

During the tour, participants will visit the Palm Grove, which has been designated a Site of Cultural Interest and a Picturesque Landscape.

The grove contains almost 9,000 palm trees and is one of the most significant remnants of Arab influence on the Iberian Peninsula.

Interpretation Centre

The tour also includes a stop at the Interpretation Centre, where visitors can engage with interactive displays that enhance the experience.

Those interested in joining the tours must book in advance by emailing carmen@latizal.com or belen@latizal.com, or by calling (+34) 968772790.