What’s happening in Mojácar: Events and local highlights

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 18 Oct 2024 • 12:14 • 3 minutes read

Gastronomy Meets Music Image: ayuntamiento.mojacar.es

Mojacar 5-Star Event

MOJACAR is gearing up for an exciting autumn with the launch of ‘Mojácar 5 Estrellas,’ a unique event set for October 19. This collaboration between the Mojacar Town Hall, the Provincial Council of Almeria, and Crash Music aims to blend two beloved pleasures: music and gastronomy, all in the stunning backdrop of Mojácar.

Known for its beautiful beaches and rich history, Mojacar is positioning itself as a top cultural and culinary destination. This festival promises to be more than just a gathering; it’s a celebration of what makes Mojacar special. Featuring renowned chefs like Javier Torres (three Michelin stars) and popular musical acts like Sidecars and Funambulista, attendees can expect a multi-sensory experience.

Mayor Francisco García Cerdá emphasised the significance of this event for Mojacar’s national and international image, stating it marks a step towards establishing the town as a top tourism destination.

The festival will also have a great atmosphere with live cooking alongside musical performances, creating a delightful fusion for all senses. Tickets are available at mojacar5estrellas.es. Don’t miss this chance to experience the best of Mojacar!

Free Yoga Classes

LOOKING for a relaxing way to unwind and improve your flexibility? Women in Mojácar can now enjoy free yoga classes every Monday and Wednesday from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm at La Fuensanta Sports Pavilion. These sessions offer a great opportunity to connect with yourself while improving both body and mind.

Organised by the Mojácar Town Hall’s Equality Department in collaboration with the Almería Provincial Council, this event encourages women of all ages to join in and enjoy the benefits of yoga in a welcoming and supportive environment.

To sign up, simply email: nlinareo@mojacar.es. Don’t miss out on this chance to prioritise your well-being—bring your mat and enjoy an hour of peace and movement!

Special Tribute

THIS past week, the municipality of Mojácar held a heartfelt tribute to its security forces in honour of the town’s patron saint, the Virgen del Rosario. This year’s celebration was particularly significant, as the town council recently designated the Virgen del Rosario as the official patron of the local police during the municipal meeting on September 26.

The ceremony took place at the Centro de Usos Múltiples, where members of the Mojácar Local Police, the Levante Almeriense Fire Brigade, and the Guardia Civil gathered to acknowledge their unwavering commitment to the community’s safety. Among the notable attendees was José Antonio García Alcaina, the Vice President of the Diputación de Almería, who joined local officials to pay tribute to these dedicated professionals.

Mojácar’s mayor, Fran García, emphasised the essential role of the local police force, which is made up of 23 active officers, along with the efforts of firefighters and the Guardia Civil. ‘Today is about honouring their relentless work and dedication,’ he stated.

Celebrations for the Virgen del Rosario continued over the weekend with various activities, including a traditional senior lunch for over 160 attendees and the XXXIX Mojácar Popular Race, which drew participants of all ages. The festivities also featured a beloved ribbon-running event at La Fuente, showcasing the spirit of this pretty town.

Climbing Together

CALLING all adventurous mums! A fantastic opportunity is coming to Mojácar for those who love the thrill of adventure. This free climbing workshop invites mothers and their little ones to learn the ropes of climbing together.

Held every Wednesday and every Friday, participants can join in on the fun from 5:15 pm to 6:15 pm or 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm at the Pabellón La Fuensanta. It’s a perfect way to bond with your kids while enjoying a healthy and active experience.

Not only does this workshop promote physical fitness, but also teamwork and resilience in a safe environment. Whether you’re a climbing novice or have some experience, this activity is designed to accommodate everyone.

Spaces are limited, so those interested in this exciting family adventure should reach out to nlinareo@mojacar.es for more details. Don’t miss this chance to create unforgettable memories in the great outdoors!

