Video games are being increasingly addictive to the youth of today
Anyone with a teenager in the house understands the allure of video games and how it is a challenge to move the focus elsewhere.
No doubt the increasingly impressive graphics and complex game plots have something to do with this, but should parents be concerned?
Well, according to a recent report from the Spanish Federation of Rehabilitated Gamblers (FEJAR), around 5 per cent of people under the age of 20 are displaying what they describe as ‘risky behaviour’ when it comes to video game use. Moreover, figures for Alicante province have highlighted that around 19,000 young adults, including some still classed as children, have addictions to video games.
In fact, as the gaming industry enjoys exponential growth, so too does the number of young people being recorded as exhibiting addictive behaviours related to video game usage. These behaviours can include a loss of interest in other activities and an inability to apply self-control to gaming time.
Perhaps even more alarming, mood swings such as irritability can be evident when play is not permissible, which can then have a detrimental effect on academic performance.
Of course, as with most things, there is a counter-argument that video game usage can be very beneficial. For example, playing can help develop cognitive skills and promote critical thinking, perseverance, and problem-solving.
It would seem, therefore, that the old adage applies ‘everything in moderation’.
