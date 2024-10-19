Artistic Breakfast Socials Are Here!

By Marc Menendez-Roche • Updated: 19 Oct 2024 • 13:22 • 2 minutes read

Join the #RAVI experience in Málaga for a unique freestyle painting event! Enjoy a Mediterranean breakfast, creative fun, and all art supplies included. No experience needed—just bring your imagination and soak up the Costa del Sol sun! Only €27 per person. Credit: Shutterstock.

Date: Saturday, October 26 · 10 AM.

Breakfast Meets Brushes: Ready to swap your morning sausage balm for a canvas? Fancy a frothy coffee while crafting your first or next masterpiece? Look no further, the #RAVI experience is here to turn your morning routine into a masterpiece on its head, in a good way.

Forget boring art lessons – this is a freestyle painting bash like no other. That’s right, you can let your imagination run wild, whether you’re a newbie or a modern-day Picasso. No stuffy instructors, no formal lesson. Just you, some paint, and all the sunshine you can soak up.

What’s On the Ticket?

For a tidy €27 per person, you’ll get everything you need to create your very own masterpiece and enjoy a Mediterranean-style breakfast.

Here’s the lowdown:

All the art supplies you’ll need to become the next Banksy: easel, 30 x 23 cm canvas, pencil, eraser, plus a rainbow of traditional and metallic acrylic paints ! Add your signature touch with tapes , glitter, gems, stickers, and more .

Start off right with two drinks of your choice – fancy a coffee, tea, or a refreshing orange juice? And of course, jugs of mineral and flavoured water on the side.

Build your own butty ! Take your pick from a spread of jamón, turkey, cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes for a sarnie that’s as creative as your painting.

Croissants with butter and jam – a classic combo that’ll have you saying “ magnifique ” as you pain away.

Keep those creative juices flowing with a spread of nachos and pico de gallo, plus a cheeky dish of patatas bravas with Alioli.

A Three-Hour Fiesta of Fun!

Join for three hours of creativity and connection in the heart of the Costa del Sol, just a stone’s throw away from Centro Comercial Larios. It’s your chance to meet fellow art lovers from all over the world – who knows – you might make a new friend while adding a splash of colour to your canvas.

Pay Like a Local!

Want to save a few euros? Slide into Ravi’s DMs on Instagram if you want to pay with Bizum. They’ll sort you out with a QR code to make your payment easy-peasy. Follow them on Instagram: @ravi.experience

So, what are you waiting for? Grab your spot and get ready to paint, eat, and socialise.

You can find them at La Biznaga Resto, 18 Avenida de la Aurora.

