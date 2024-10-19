Artistic Breakfast Socials Are Here!

By Marc Menendez-Roche •
Updated: 19 Oct 2024 • 13:22 • 2 minutes read
Join the #RAVI experience in Málaga for a unique freestyle painting event! Enjoy a Mediterranean breakfast, creative fun, and all art supplies included. No experience needed—just bring your imagination and soak up the Costa del Sol sun! Only €27 per person.
Credit: Shutterstock.
Date: Saturday, October 26 · 10 AM.
Breakfast Meets Brushes: Ready to swap your morning sausage balm for a canvas? Fancy a frothy coffee while crafting your first or next masterpiece? Look no further, the #RAVI experience is here to turn your morning routine into a masterpiece on its head, in a good way.
Forget boring art lessons – this is a freestyle painting bash like no other. That’s right, you can let your imagination run wild, whether you’re a newbie or a modern-day Picasso. No stuffy instructors, no formal lesson. Just you, some paint, and all the sunshine you can soak up.
For a tidy €27 per person, you’ll get everything you need to create your very own masterpiece and enjoy a Mediterranean-style breakfast.
Here’s the lowdown:
Keep those creative juices flowing with a spread of nachos and pico de gallo, plus a cheeky dish of patatas bravas with Alioli.
Join for three hours of creativity and connection in the heart of the Costa del Sol, just a stone’s throw away from Centro Comercial Larios. It’s your chance to meet fellow art lovers from all over the world – who knows – you might make a new friend while adding a splash of colour to your canvas.
Want to save a few euros? Slide into Ravi’s DMs on Instagram if you want to pay with Bizum. They’ll sort you out with a QR code to make your payment easy-peasy. Follow them on Instagram: @ravi.experience
So, what are you waiting for? Grab your spot and get ready to paint, eat, and socialise.
You can find them at La Biznaga Resto, 18 Avenida de la Aurora.
More social events on the Costa del Sol.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Marc is a writer, teacher, and language enthusiast with a passion for making complex topics simple and accessible.
With a background in business and legal communication and an interest in educational neuroscience, Marc has spent over a decade teaching and writing.
Now, as part of the team at Euro Weekly News, Marc enjoys diving into entertaining topics and stories that matter to the community.
When he's not writing, Marc loves practising martial arts, playing football, cooking up a storm in the kitchen, or spending quality time with friends and family, but above all, Marc enjoys spending time with his son, Macson.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.