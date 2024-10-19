Asturian stew- who makes the best?

By Gemma Middleton • Published: 19 Oct 2024 • 14:34 • 1 minute read

Asturian stew and the meats added. photo from freepik.com

The VI Spanish Championship of Asturian Stew will take place in Oviedo on Tuesday, October 29th. Asturian stew, known as ‘Fabada Asturiana’ in Spanish, is one of Asturia’s most famous regional dishes and is often simply called ‘Fabada’, especially in other regions of Spain. The traditional dish is comprised of fabes de la Granja ( Spanish large white beans), lacón (shoulder of pork), pancetta or bacon (tocino), morcilla ( blood sausage from Spain), chorizo, onion, olive oil, sweet paprika, saffron, garlic and salt.

Asturian stew voting and tasting

Do not be fooled by the simplicity of the basic ingredients as this food competition is focused on many other things such as taste, extra ingredients added, presentation and tradition. Fifteen finalists will be competing for the sixth title of the best restaurant to offer Fabada in Asturias, and the selection process was not easy. 50 restaurants applied to take part and it was down to their customers to place an online vote, along with a panel of tasters, that decided who the fifteen finalists would be.

Restaurant finalists competing for the title of best Fabada

The finalists are: La Casuca de Tinín, La Pumarada, Las Tablas del Campillín, Sidrería Niza, La Viera and El Fartuquín (all from Oviedo), La posada de Bacus, La Consistorial and TC 28 (from Mieres), Sidrería Narcea and Casa Parla (Cangas del Narcea), Sidrería La Collota (Gijón), La Botica de Lastres (Lastres), Casa Repinaldo (Candás) and El Torneiro (Villayón) It will now be down to a panel of experts to decide which restaurant deserves to win the best Fabada and the announcement will be made during the gala that will take place at La Quinta de Abuli, in Oviedo.