RV BELGICA: The research vessel is currently in Zeebrugge with no trips planned Photo credit: CC/Mark Rickaert

Research vessel Belgica is docked in Zeebrugge, and likely to remain there for some time.

The 71-metre floating laboratory that was designed to withstand conditions in polar regions as well as the Equator and has been described as the “dream of every Belgian scientist” no longer has a crew.

Although the ship, which cost €54 million to build is Belgian and was launched two years ago by Crown Princess Elizabeth, it was not operated by a Belgian company.

Instead it has been managed by French shipping company, Genavir, which is a subsidiary of France’s Institute of Marine Research and specialises in scientific vessels.

Belgium’s media have now revealed that the Royal Belgian Institute of Natural Sciences (RBINS) unilaterally terminated its contract with Genavir several months ago, but only confirmed this on October 19.

Belgica crew complained of social dumping

The latest complications arose when the RV Belgica’s Latvian technical crew lodged a formal complaint of social dumping – a practice where an employer uses cheaper labour than is usually available – with the International Transport Workers Federation.

Genavir had attempted to settle a collective bargaining agreement in Latvia which, since the ship was flying the Belgian flag – violated international regulations.

That triggered an inspection by the federal Transport Service as well as the Employment, Labour and Social Dialogue authorities in Zeebrugge, Belgica’s usual base.

The RBINS said Genavir was given several opportunities to remedy the situation but its navigation licence was revoked when it failed to comply.

In response, Genavir launched two lawsuits, one against the Belgian state and another against the Transport Service.

Meanwhile, the Belgica has no crew and the RBINS admitted that finding a new operator could take “many months” owing to ongoing talks with the government and consultations with Belgium’s scientific institutions.

One of Europe’s most important research vessels

The ship, with its 400 square metres of laboratory space and a multitude of scientific instruments, is one of Europe’s most important marine research vessels and is also an auxiliary ship for the Belgian Navy.

Despite the ship’s importance, it made headlines at the end of December 2023 when “concerned scientists” contacted the VRT broadcaster, voicing fears that ship might have to remain in port for eight months out of 12, owing to Budget restrictions in 2024.

Thomas Dermine, minister for Science, said at the time that “several avenues” were being explored in hopes of increasing the Belgica’s time at sea.

“There is huge demand from the scientific community and that is brilliant,” Dermine said. “The Belgica should be able to carry out as many expeditions as possible.”