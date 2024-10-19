By Donna Williams • Published: 19 Oct 2024 • 22:47 • 1 minute read

Boules match between Calpe 41 Club and Costa Blanca 41 Club Credit: Calpe 41 Club

Displaying a sense of healthy competition, the Calpe 41 Club recently enjoyed a boules match against the Costa Blanca 41 Club, which is located in Javea.

The tournament took place in Moraira, and although a fun time was had by all, the Calpe 41 Club had to accept defeat as they were beaten ten games to two.

They have vowed to promise to train hard and come back stronger for a rematch! The afternoon ended happily as both teams retired to Fishy Fishy for an excellent fish and chips lunch.

Aside from their informal events, the Calpe 41 Club has witnessed record attendance at their recent regular monthly meetings. What’s more, the Chairman has been delighted to receive a bundle of applications from people enquiring about membership.

Calpe 41 Club are open to new members joining

Those interested in joining them may wish to know that the regular meetings are far from onerous. They are kept intentionally brief and ‘to the point’ so that attendees can participate in a delicious social lunch at the Hotel Gran Sol afterwards.

The next monthly meeting is scheduled to take place on Thursday November 14, at midday at the Hotel Gran Sol.

If you are an ex-round table member or a 41 club member from another country, you are very welcome to come along and experience the meeting first-hand. Simply contact Chairman Hugh Stewart on 629 478 007 or email him at hughiestewie@gmail.com

