By Donna Williams •
Published: 19 Oct 2024 • 22:47
• 1 minute read
Boules match between Calpe 41 Club and Costa Blanca 41 Club
Credit: Calpe 41 Club
Displaying a sense of healthy competition, the Calpe 41 Club recently enjoyed a boules match against the Costa Blanca 41 Club, which is located in Javea.
The tournament took place in Moraira, and although a fun time was had by all, the Calpe 41 Club had to accept defeat as they were beaten ten games to two.
They have vowed to promise to train hard and come back stronger for a rematch! The afternoon ended happily as both teams retired to Fishy Fishy for an excellent fish and chips lunch.
Aside from their informal events, the Calpe 41 Club has witnessed record attendance at their recent regular monthly meetings. What’s more, the Chairman has been delighted to receive a bundle of applications from people enquiring about membership.
Those interested in joining them may wish to know that the regular meetings are far from onerous. They are kept intentionally brief and ‘to the point’ so that attendees can participate in a delicious social lunch at the Hotel Gran Sol afterwards.
The next monthly meeting is scheduled to take place on Thursday November 14, at midday at the Hotel Gran Sol.
If you are an ex-round table member or a 41 club member from another country, you are very welcome to come along and experience the meeting first-hand. Simply contact Chairman Hugh Stewart on 629 478 007 or email him at hughiestewie@gmail.com
Find more local news, activities and profile interviews for Costa Blanca North.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Marketer, copywriter, storyteller and President of Samaritans in Spain. They say variety is the spice of life and I am definitely loving life!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.