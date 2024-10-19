Candlelight Queen Tribute Costa del Sol

By Marc Menendez-Roche • Updated: 19 Oct 2024 • 9:16 • 1 minute read

Credit: Shutterstock. If you’re a Queen fan and fancy soaking up those timeless hits by candlelight, then Málaga’s got just the treat for you. The exclusive Fever event, Candlelight: Tributo a Queen, promises to bring Freddie Mercury’s magic to life with a stunning live performance at the iconic Sala Unicaja de Conciertos María Cristina.

What to Expect?

Rating: 4.6 stars on Fever (949 reviews)

When: Pick your preferred date and time directly from the ticket selector.

Duration: Around 60 minutes of pure musical bliss. Doors open 45 minutes prior – but be warned, no latecomers allowed!

Age: Suitable for ages 8 and up, but under-16s must come along with an adult.

Accessibility: Fully equipped for wheelchair users.

Seating: Arranged on arrival, according to your ticket type.

Private Show? Want the venue all to yourself or booking for a crowd of 30+? Ask about group bookings.

Gift Idea: Snag a gift card for your loved ones!

Setlist That’ll Rock You

From ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ to ‘We Will Rock You’, expect all the classics:

Somebody To Love

Crazy Little Thing Called Love

Killer Queen

Love Of My Life

Another One Bites The Dust

I Want To Break Free

Don’t Stop Me Now

Bicycle Race

Who Wants To Live Forever

Under Pressure

Dates to Note:

October 25: The string quartet, Ensemble Résonance, will be working their magic.

November 30 & December 27: Enjoy the melodies of Cuarteto Melisando.

It’s the perfect night out for those who want to relive Queen’s greatest hits in a one-of-a-kind, candlelit setting. Get those tickets before they’re all snapped up.

