Candlelight Queen Tribute Costa del Sol

If you’re a Queen fan and fancy soaking up those timeless hits by candlelight, then Málaga’s got just the treat for you. The exclusive Fever event, Candlelight: Tributo a Queen, promises to bring Freddie Mercury’s magic to life with a stunning live performance at the iconic Sala Unicaja de Conciertos María Cristina.
What to Expect?
Rating: 4.6 stars on Fever (949 reviews)
When: Pick your preferred date and time directly from the ticket selector.
Duration: Around 60 minutes of pure musical bliss. Doors open 45 minutes prior – but be warned, no latecomers allowed!
Age: Suitable for ages 8 and up, but under-16s must come along with an adult.
Accessibility: Fully equipped for wheelchair users.
Seating: Arranged on arrival, according to your ticket type.
Private Show? Want the venue all to yourself or booking for a crowd of 30+? Ask about group bookings.
Gift Idea: Snag a gift card for your loved ones!
Setlist That’ll Rock You
From ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ to ‘We Will Rock You’, expect all the classics:
Dates to Note:
It’s the perfect night out for those who want to relive Queen’s greatest hits in a one-of-a-kind, candlelit setting. Get those tickets before they’re all snapped up.
