Celebrating TripAdvisor success!

By EWN • Published: 19 Oct 2024 • 12:33 • 1 minute read

Photocredit: Christy’s Irish Gastropub & Sports Lounge

Christy’s Irish Gastropub & Sports Lounge Fuengirola Celebrates TripAdvisor Success!

Congratulations are in order for Christy’s Irish Gastropub & Sports Lounge Fuengirola, which has just been awarded the TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award 2024, placing them in the top 10% of pubs and restaurants worldwide! This prestigious recognition speaks volumes about their consistent excellence, dedication, and the incredible journey they’ve been on as a team.

Christy’s has firmly cemented its place as a Fuengirola favourite for many reasons. Whether you’re a fan of hearty home-made pub grub, an avid sports supporter, or someone seeking a friendly atmosphere, Christy’s offers something for everyone. Their menu is known for its deliciously consistent food at reasonable prices, drawing regulars and new visitors alike. The spacious outside terrace is perfect for large groups and families, making it a go-to spot for gatherings and celebrations.

However, what truly makes Christy’s stand out is its exceptional team. The staff at Christy’s go above and beyond, ensuring each customer feels valued and well cared for. This commitment to quality service stems from Paul and Nik, whose leadership and passion for hospitality shine through .Their dedication has created a warm, friendly space where everyone feels at home.

So, here’s to Christy’s Irish Gastropub & Sports Lounge – for their achievement, for the joy they bring to Fuengirola, and for being a part of the community. This is only the beginning of what will surely be many more milestones.

For reservations, send a WhatsApp message to +34 620 226 911. The kitchen is open from 11 am to 11 pm, seven days a week.

Sponsored