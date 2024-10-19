David Bisbal announces first-ever Christmas album

By Nina Cook • Published: 19 Oct 2024 • 23:24 • 1 minute read

David Bisbal unveils the cover of his first Christmas album, 'Todo es posible en Navidad', set for release on 15 November 2024. | Credit: Instagram: davidbisbal

David Bisbal, the renowned singer from Almería, has revealed exciting details about his upcoming Christmas album, Todo es posible en Navidad, set for release on 15 November 2024.

Fans of the artist can begin pre-ordering the album from 23 October, ahead of the general release. This will be Bisbal’s first-ever collection of Christmas songs, featuring a mix of timeless festive classics and new, original tracks. The singer promises to bring his signature vocal flair and emotional depth to this highly anticipated project.

Bisbal, known for his charismatic stage presence and powerful vocals, has been sharing glimpses of his holiday spirit on social media in the lead-up to the release. One of his posts shows him joyfully decorating a Christmas tree while playing snippets from the upcoming album. His enthusiasm for this project has already generated a buzz among his fans, who are eager to hear his take on the festive genre.

The album cover, which was recently unveiled, features Bisbal in an elegant dark blue suit against a frosty, wintery backdrop, perfectly capturing the warmth and magic of the Christmas season. Following the success of his recent album Me siento vivo, this new release is expected to become a seasonal favourite.

This festive album marks an exciting new chapter in Bisbal’s illustrious career, appealing to both long-time fans and new listeners alike.

